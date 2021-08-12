Danville continues housing workshop series next week

The town of Danville will hold its fifth housing workshop at 6 p.m. Aug. 19.

In its 2023-2031 Housing Element update, Danville is expected to accommodate a minimum of 2,241 new homes. On July 9, the town submitted an appeal of its housing assignment to the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG). The town is expecting to present its case to the ABAG Board in September or October 2021.

While the appeal process progresses on a parallel route, the Housing Element Update continues locally. The community’s participation is critical because while the ability to control the amount of growth has eroded, state law does allow cities to decide where to grow. Active participation from all members of the Danville community, including those who rent their homes or work in Danville, will provide direction on identifying the most appropriate housing locations for the expected growth and best ways to address local housing needs.

Community members can register in advance for this virtual workshop here or visit DanvilleTownTalks.org to learn more about the Housing Element Update, sign up for updates, complete surveys, add comments and register for any of the other workshop dates.

Additional workshops are scheduled for Aug. 31 and Sept. 18.