News

Danville continues housing workshop series next week

Aug. 19 session set so community can learn about, participate in Housing Element update

by Gina Channell Wilcox / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 12, 2021, 12:15 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The town of Danville will hold its fifth housing workshop at 6 p.m. Aug. 19.

Town of Danville logo.

In its 2023-2031 Housing Element update, Danville is expected to accommodate a minimum of 2,241 new homes. On July 9, the town submitted an appeal of its housing assignment to the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG). The town is expecting to present its case to the ABAG Board in September or October 2021.

While the appeal process progresses on a parallel route, the Housing Element Update continues locally. The community’s participation is critical because while the ability to control the amount of growth has eroded, state law does allow cities to decide where to grow. Active participation from all members of the Danville community, including those who rent their homes or work in Danville, will provide direction on identifying the most appropriate housing locations for the expected growth and best ways to address local housing needs.

Community members can register in advance for this virtual workshop here or visit DanvilleTownTalks.org to learn more about the Housing Element Update, sign up for updates, complete surveys, add comments and register for any of the other workshop dates.

Additional workshops are scheduled for Aug. 31 and Sept. 18.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

The town held four housing workshops between June and August, and town staff has also visited two community groups to talk about housing in Danville. Community groups are invited to contact Diane Friedmann [email protected] if you would like the town to talk about housing at your next meeting.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Danville continues housing workshop series next week

Aug. 19 session set so community can learn about, participate in Housing Element update

by Gina Channell Wilcox / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 12, 2021, 12:15 pm

The town of Danville will hold its fifth housing workshop at 6 p.m. Aug. 19.

In its 2023-2031 Housing Element update, Danville is expected to accommodate a minimum of 2,241 new homes. On July 9, the town submitted an appeal of its housing assignment to the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG). The town is expecting to present its case to the ABAG Board in September or October 2021.

While the appeal process progresses on a parallel route, the Housing Element Update continues locally. The community’s participation is critical because while the ability to control the amount of growth has eroded, state law does allow cities to decide where to grow. Active participation from all members of the Danville community, including those who rent their homes or work in Danville, will provide direction on identifying the most appropriate housing locations for the expected growth and best ways to address local housing needs.

Community members can register in advance for this virtual workshop here or visit DanvilleTownTalks.org to learn more about the Housing Element Update, sign up for updates, complete surveys, add comments and register for any of the other workshop dates.

Additional workshops are scheduled for Aug. 31 and Sept. 18.

The town held four housing workshops between June and August, and town staff has also visited two community groups to talk about housing in Danville. Community groups are invited to contact Diane Friedmann [email protected] if you would like the town to talk about housing at your next meeting.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.