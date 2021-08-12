News

Rep. DeSaulnier seeks students for annual Congressional App Challenge

Competition seeks to promote STEM studies among local youth

by DanvilleSanRamon staff

Tri-Valley Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is once again calling on local students with an interest in technology to show off what they can do and enter into the annual Congressional App Challenge.

A software application coding competition for high school students in the 11th Congressional District, which includes Danville and Alamo, the seventh annual Congressional App Challenge invites applicants to submit their original app for mobile, tablet, or other computing devices on a platform of their choice.

"As programming skills and experience in the STEM fields become increasingly important to prepare young people for a changing workforce, the Congressional App Challenge presents a unique opportunity for students to hone these skills, harness their creativity and showcase their talents," DeSaulnier (D-Concord) said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing the innovative apps this year’s participants develop."

Staff at DeSaulnier's office say winners will be selected by a panel of local judges and announced by DeSaulnier in December, with the winning app being displayed in the U.S. Capital and featured on the House of Representatives website along with the winning apps from other Congressional districts.

Students may participate as individuals or in teams of up to four. Submissions must include the registration form, application, a demonstration video, and exit questionnaire.

Students can submit as individuals or in teams of up to four and will be accepted now through Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. All apps must also include a registration form, application, a demonstration video and exit questionnaire -- which can be accessed online here.

Interested students can learn more online at www.congressionalappchallenge.us.

