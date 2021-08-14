Firefighters stop forward progress of brush fire near Finley Road in Tassajara Valley

Firefighters will remain over night establishing line around the "Old School Fire," a brush fire that started Saturday evening in the 6600 block of Old School Road in the Tassajara Valley. In a tweet at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire SCU tweeted that forward progress of the fire had been stopped at 9 acres.

Evacuation warnings were issued for residents near Finley Road at approximately 9:45 p.m., but they were canceled shortly after.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.