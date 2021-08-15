News

Seniors Series: 50 states in 50 days

Tri-Valley group completes ambitious motorcycle trip

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

(Contributed photo)

"The Great American Ride," in which a group of local bikers journeyed through 50 states in 50 days, concluded July 10 when they returned from their last state, Hawaii. Photos taken in the last two stops, where they rented Harley-Davidsons, show participants Gary Cose, Bud Early, Ralph Hughes and Mike Oliviera in Anchorage; and Wayland Wagner, Cose, Early, Hughes and Oliviera in Hawaii.

"After 48 actual travel days, we were able to visit every state in the United States," reported Hughes. "From the constant cross winds in Nevada all the way to Texas, the sandstorms in New Mexico, the tornadoes and rain in Kansas, and the heat in New Orleans and throughout the south, every moment was an experience to remember.

"There are many ways to travel, of course, but none better than sitting in the saddle of a motorcycle traversing the back roads and secondary highways of our beautiful country with your best friends," he continued.

"A long, and at times exhausting ride, with early wake up calls, battling the long hours, and inhospitable weather conditions, it was a ride none of us will ever forget. Nor will we ever forget the great people we met along the way."

(Contributed photo)

