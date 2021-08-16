Danville: Property owner asks council for townhouse project extension with construction still on hold

The proponents of a 37-unit residential project on West El Pintado have requested the Danville Town Council grant them a second extension of their 2019 approvals that are scheduled to lapse soon since construction on the townhouse development has not yet begun.

The 1.88-acre project parallel to Interstate 680, which faced criticisms from some neighbors before receiving unanimous support from the council with final adoption of the planned-unit development (PUD) ordinance in August 2019, has not gotten off the ground to date, according to property owner GMMR, LLC.

"The reason we are asking for an extension is we are continuing discussions with potential development partners to move forward with the project, including attaining final map approval and building the project to completion. We are also in the process of submitting entitlement drawings and applications to the Regional Water Control Board, DFW and Army Corp of Engineers," Glenn W. Novotny, managing director of GMMR, LLC, said in a letter to the town government on July 7.

Under town code, the PUD approvals and related entitlements are at risk of becoming "null and void and shall revert to the immediate proceeding zoning designation if construction specified under the final development plan has not been commenced within 12 months," according to town planning chief David Crompton.

Crompton said the one-year extension on Tuesday night's council agenda would be the second for the West El Pintado project. The council could grant a maximum of five extensions, of no more than a year each, upon showing of good cause before the rezoning is revoked.