Danville: Property owner asks council for townhouse project extension with construction still on hold

Library's 25th anniversary, informational reports also on Tuesday's meeting agenda

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 16, 2021, 4:48 pm
Site layout for 37-unit development on West El Pintado, as proposed at time of approval in 2019. (Image courtesy of town of Danville)

The proponents of a 37-unit residential project on West El Pintado have requested the Danville Town Council grant them a second extension of their 2019 approvals that are scheduled to lapse soon since construction on the townhouse development has not yet begun.

The 1.88-acre project parallel to Interstate 680, which faced criticisms from some neighbors before receiving unanimous support from the council with final adoption of the planned-unit development (PUD) ordinance in August 2019, has not gotten off the ground to date, according to property owner GMMR, LLC.

"The reason we are asking for an extension is we are continuing discussions with potential development partners to move forward with the project, including attaining final map approval and building the project to completion. We are also in the process of submitting entitlement drawings and applications to the Regional Water Control Board, DFW and Army Corp of Engineers," Glenn W. Novotny, managing director of GMMR, LLC, said in a letter to the town government on July 7.

Under town code, the PUD approvals and related entitlements are at risk of becoming "null and void and shall revert to the immediate proceeding zoning designation if construction specified under the final development plan has not been commenced within 12 months," according to town planning chief David Crompton.

Crompton said the one-year extension on Tuesday night's council agenda would be the second for the West El Pintado project. The council could grant a maximum of five extensions, of no more than a year each, upon showing of good cause before the rezoning is revoked.

The project on GMMR, LLC, land at 359 and 375 West El Pintado -- which had residential developer Talmont Homes on board when the council approved the proposal two years ago -- seeks to build 37 units featuring a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom options. The project describes the homes as townhouses, though council members commented in 2019 that they looked more like condominiums.

During a public hearing in July 2019, some neighbors objected to the development plan citing concerns about traffic, parking and other potential impacts from the new homes.

The council ultimately voted 5-0 to approve the PUD ordinance, environmental impact report, General Plan amendment, major subdivision, development plan and tree removal requests.

The project extension is listed among the eight-item consent calendar for Tuesday night's council meeting -- a collection of items deemed routine in nature and voted upon all at once unless pulled for separate individual discussion.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 17) via Zoom. The full agenda can be accessed here.

In other business

* The council will present a proclamation to Nicole Gemmer, Danville's representative on the Contra Costa County Library Commission, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Danville Library. Gemmer will also provide a report on commission business to the council.

* Council members will hear other update reports as well, on the state and federal legislation of note, Senior Advisory Commission activities and news about the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce.

* They will also consider appointing a voting delegate and an alternate for the Cal Cities Annual Conference taking place Sept. 22-24 in Sacramento.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.