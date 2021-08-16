San Ramon: Commission set for another hearing on 404-unit City Village project

The latest update on the 404-unit City Village housing community proposed in Bishop Ranch, plans for 57 new townhouses on Deerwood Road and a new virtual reality gaming studio in City Center are the topics for a busy San Ramon Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night.

To lead off, city staff will present a new staff report on the City Village residential development pitched to replace three large office buildings in Bishop Ranch 6 -- although no final decision by the commission is contemplated for this week.

Staff recommend the commission hear their report, receive public comments and close the public testimony portion of the hearing and then push out their deliberations to Sept. 7 to allow staff more time to complete environmental review and respond to questions from the commissioners and residents.

Proposed for 2400-2440 Camino Ramon within the Bishop Ranch Business Park property, City Village would include 114 detached row homes, 154 detached courtyard and 136 townhomes, as well as a two-acre park site.

The commission meeting, held via Zoom, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 17). Read the full agenda packet here.