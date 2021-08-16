San Ramon: Commission set for another hearing on 404-unit City Village project

The latest update on the 404-unit City Village housing community proposed in Bishop Ranch, plans for 57 new townhouses on Deerwood Road and a new virtual reality gaming studio in City Center are the topics for a busy San Ramon Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night.
To lead off, city staff will present a new staff report on the City Village residential development pitched to replace three large office buildings in Bishop Ranch 6 -- although no final decision by the commission is contemplated for this week.
Staff recommend the commission hear their report, receive public comments and close the public testimony portion of the hearing and then push out their deliberations to Sept. 7 to allow staff more time to complete environmental review and respond to questions from the commissioners and residents.
Proposed for 2400-2440 Camino Ramon within the Bishop Ranch Business Park property, City Village would include 114 detached row homes, 154 detached courtyard and 136 townhomes, as well as a two-acre park site.
The commission meeting, held via Zoom, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 17). Read the full agenda packet here.
In other business
* The commission will debate a proposal to build 57 for-sale townhouses at a 2.47-acre site at 500 Deerwood Road, just west of the Old Crow Canyon Road intersection.
The project consists of two four-story buildings in the interior core and four three-story buildings at the perimeter of the property, according to city staff. It would qualify for an exemption to the California Environmental Quality Act as an in-fill development.
As proposed, the development would include nine below-market-rate units (three for very-low-income, two for low-income and four for moderate-income). As a result, the applicant is asking for a concession under the density bonus law and two waivers of city development standards in accordance with state and local laws, according to city staff.
Staff recommend approval of the project, and a final vote on the development plan and major subdivision for the TTLC Townhomes at 500 Deerwood Road could occur Tuesday night.
* Commissioners will consider a use-permit request from Sandbox VR to open a virtual reality gaming studio within City Center Bishop Ranch, in Suite 2401 at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road.
As proposed, the 6,038-square-foot, second-floor tenant suite would be converted into a VR gaming experience for up to 24 players within four experience play areas and five virtual reality games in the experience play areas, according to city staff -- who recommend approval of the project.
