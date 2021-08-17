News

County library hosting events in celebration of Free Comic Book Day

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 17, 2021, 1:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County Library is holding a series of events and giveaways this week to celebrate Free Comic Book Day.

It is the 20th anniversary of the first Free Comic Book Day, an annual promotional effort to attract new readers to comic books. Usually held on the first Saturday in May, the series of events were postponed until August due to COVID-19, library officials said.

People can visit any library branch in the county between Monday and Aug. 21 to receive a free comic book "swag bag" and can also attend a series of events, including an introduction to Charles M. Schulz and his famous comic "Peanuts," a cosplay panel discussion, and an online superhero storytime program.

People can visit https://ccclib.org/free-comics to sign up for the free events or to find more information about the history of comic books.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

County library hosting events in celebration of Free Comic Book Day

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 17, 2021, 1:41 pm

Contra Costa County Library is holding a series of events and giveaways this week to celebrate Free Comic Book Day.

It is the 20th anniversary of the first Free Comic Book Day, an annual promotional effort to attract new readers to comic books. Usually held on the first Saturday in May, the series of events were postponed until August due to COVID-19, library officials said.

People can visit any library branch in the county between Monday and Aug. 21 to receive a free comic book "swag bag" and can also attend a series of events, including an introduction to Charles M. Schulz and his famous comic "Peanuts," a cosplay panel discussion, and an online superhero storytime program.

People can visit https://ccclib.org/free-comics to sign up for the free events or to find more information about the history of comic books.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.