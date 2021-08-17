County library hosting events in celebration of Free Comic Book Day

Contra Costa County Library is holding a series of events and giveaways this week to celebrate Free Comic Book Day.

It is the 20th anniversary of the first Free Comic Book Day, an annual promotional effort to attract new readers to comic books. Usually held on the first Saturday in May, the series of events were postponed until August due to COVID-19, library officials said.

People can visit any library branch in the county between Monday and Aug. 21 to receive a free comic book "swag bag" and can also attend a series of events, including an introduction to Charles M. Schulz and his famous comic "Peanuts," a cosplay panel discussion, and an online superhero storytime program.

People can visit https://ccclib.org/free-comics to sign up for the free events or to find more information about the history of comic books.