San Ramon police arrest suspect in Florida homicide after six-hour search

The San Ramon Police Department apprehended a young man wanted on suspicion of murder out of Florida on Tuesday evening following nearly six hours of searching after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop attempt near Bollinger Canyon Road.

"The suspect involved in our extensive search today has been located and placed under arrest by San Ramon PD personnel. As mentioned, our officers remained in the area and responded after an alert community member reported a possible sighting. He was detained without incident," SRPD reported on Twitter just before 8 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Reynaldo John Sanchez, 22, according to San Ramon police. Additional details about the associated Florida homicide case were not immediately available.

San Ramon police reported Sanchez was involved in a short vehicle pursuit on Bollinger Canyon Road but pulled into the Briar Oaks neighborhood, got out of the car and ran away when officers briefly lost sight of the car around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the area of Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks and North Monarch drives just after 2 p.m. in that area, but lifted it as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.