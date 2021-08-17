News

Breaking

San Ramon police arrest suspect in Florida homicide after six-hour search

Watchful resident tipped off police to possible sighting; 22-year-old detained without further incident

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 17, 2021, 2:51 pm 0
Updated: Tue, Aug 17, 2021, 8:24 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon Police Department apprehended a young man wanted on suspicion of murder out of Florida on Tuesday evening following nearly six hours of searching after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop attempt near Bollinger Canyon Road.

"The suspect involved in our extensive search today has been located and placed under arrest by San Ramon PD personnel. As mentioned, our officers remained in the area and responded after an alert community member reported a possible sighting. He was detained without incident," SRPD reported on Twitter just before 8 p.m.

Reynaldo John Sanchez, 22. (Photo courtesy of SRPD)

The suspect was identified as Reynaldo John Sanchez, 22, according to San Ramon police. Additional details about the associated Florida homicide case were not immediately available.

San Ramon police reported Sanchez was involved in a short vehicle pursuit on Bollinger Canyon Road but pulled into the Briar Oaks neighborhood, got out of the car and ran away when officers briefly lost sight of the car around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the area of Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks and North Monarch drives just after 2 p.m. in that area, but lifted it as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

"We do not know if he was armed today, but based on his warrant out of Florida, he should be considered very dangerous," police said on Twitter.

Due to the active search in the area, Gale Ranch Middle School students were held in their classrooms and not released at their scheduled 2:45 p.m. departure time, according to SRPD. A school district official confirmed Gale Ranch students were let out of school at approximately 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon police arrest suspect in Florida homicide after six-hour search

Watchful resident tipped off police to possible sighting; 22-year-old detained without further incident

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 17, 2021, 2:51 pm
Updated: Tue, Aug 17, 2021, 8:24 pm

The San Ramon Police Department apprehended a young man wanted on suspicion of murder out of Florida on Tuesday evening following nearly six hours of searching after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop attempt near Bollinger Canyon Road.

"The suspect involved in our extensive search today has been located and placed under arrest by San Ramon PD personnel. As mentioned, our officers remained in the area and responded after an alert community member reported a possible sighting. He was detained without incident," SRPD reported on Twitter just before 8 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Reynaldo John Sanchez, 22, according to San Ramon police. Additional details about the associated Florida homicide case were not immediately available.

San Ramon police reported Sanchez was involved in a short vehicle pursuit on Bollinger Canyon Road but pulled into the Briar Oaks neighborhood, got out of the car and ran away when officers briefly lost sight of the car around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the area of Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks and North Monarch drives just after 2 p.m. in that area, but lifted it as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We do not know if he was armed today, but based on his warrant out of Florida, he should be considered very dangerous," police said on Twitter.

Due to the active search in the area, Gale Ranch Middle School students were held in their classrooms and not released at their scheduled 2:45 p.m. departure time, according to SRPD. A school district official confirmed Gale Ranch students were let out of school at approximately 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.