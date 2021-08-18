Dublin: 2 former sheriff's deputies sentenced to prison for directing 'gassing' of inmates

Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies were sentenced Wednesday to prison for their role in the "gassing" of inmates at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in 2016.

Justin Linn of Tracy and Erik McDermott of Concord were each sentenced to four years and four months in prison for facilitating the "gassing," which involves the throwing of bodily fluids such as feces and urine, on another person.

Prosecutors said Linn and McDermott's position of authority facilitated the attacks by two inmates on at least five other inmates in Housing Unit 2.

"These former deputies directed, facilitated, enabled and committed sadistic and terrorizing acts against several men whose protection fell directly within the responsibility of their positions as correctional officers," District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said in a statement.

"The conduct of these defendants violated the law and there was no rational explanation for their actions aside from abject cruelty and a disregard for the humanity of the inmates," O'Malley added.