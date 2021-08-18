Federal officials formally announce plans for COVID-19 booster shots

"Our top priority remains staying ahead of the virus and protecting the American people from COVID-19 with safe, effective, and long-lasting vaccines especially in the context of a constantly changing virus and epidemiologic landscape," the group said in its joint statement.

While the two vaccines remain highly effective at preventing serious infections and death, the officials argued that preemptively boosting the immune response, particularly among people with weakened immune systems and other high-risk demographics like nursing home residents, would maximize protection against the delta variant and subsequent variants, which could be even more potent.

A group of public health and medical experts from within the U.S. Health and Human Services Agency issued a joint statement expressing their support for the administration of booster shots roughly eight months after full vaccination with the two-dose vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

Federal health officials announced plans Wednesday to offer COVID-19 booster shots to fully vaccinated people in an effort to fortify their immune response in the face of more contagious COVID-19 variants.

"As California continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it is critical we take action to protect immunocompromised people who are most vulnerable to severe disease," California Department of Public Health Director and state Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon said Monday in a statement.

State public health officials have also given the go-ahead to booster doses for immunocompromised people after the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup -- which includes officials from Nevada, Oregon, Washington and California -- issued its approval on Monday.

The CDC's vaccination advisory panel already issued an approval of booster doses last week for people with weakened immune systems who are more likely to suffer so-called breakthrough COVID-19 infections because their immune response is not as robust as that of people with fully functional immune systems.

Booster doses will also likely be necessary for those who have gotten or will get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but federal officials expect to have more data in the coming weeks since the J&J vaccine did not become available in the U.S. until March.

"Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated at all," the officials said. "We will continue to ramp up efforts to increase vaccinations here at home and to ensure people have accurate information about vaccines from trusted sources."

HHS officials acknowledged the need to make vaccines available in poor countries but argued that the U.S. has already committed to donate more than 600 million doses globally, plans to donate even more and that increases in vaccination are needed both domestically and abroad.

The World Health Organization has pushed back on the federal government's booster shot plan, arguing that people in non-wealthy nations around the world must be prioritized before considering additional doses in wealthy Western countries.

"At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster," the HHS officials said Wednesday.

According to federal officials, booster doses will be made available starting Sept. 20 to people who received their second vaccine dose eight months prior or more.

The guidelines issued Wednesday will keep the verification system in place through at least Nov. 1, according to the CDPH.

"Vaccination and health check requirements ensure everyone can continue enjoying live music while also encouraging even more people to go get vaccinated, which is why Live Nation has made this the standard at our venues and festivals across the country," Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement. "We fully support California's efforts and will stay in lockstep to keep bringing live music back to the Golden State."

State public health officials touted support for the new guidelines from entertainment event giants like Live Nation Entertainment and AEG as well as Californians for the Arts.

The state had previously required vaccine or negative test verification for events of 5,000 or more people through at least Oct. 1. Until Sept. 20, those rules will remain in effect.

"By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death," Aragon said.

Aragon cited the spread of the ultra-contagious delta variant as well as the COVID-19 vaccines' success at preventing serious illness and death as the main reasons for the verification requirements.

Venues will also no longer be able to allow event attendees and spectators to self-attest their vaccination status and are encouraged to utilize the state's digital vaccine record system.

Starting Sept. 20, the California Department of Public Health will require indoor venues to confirm the vaccination status of attendees or that they've tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of an event.

Federal officials formally announce plans for COVID-19 booster shots

Also: State tightens vaccine proof requirement for large events