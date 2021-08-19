News Digest: Dublin hosting SCS Property visioning session | Meet with Swalwell at town hall

The city has contracted with a design team, led by ELS Architecture and Urban Field Studio, to conduct the outreach efforts and develop ideas for a feasible plan with community support. This first of three meetings will cover background on the site along with an interactive brainstorming session.

The 77-acre site has been the subject of local debate for some time, including with the ultimately rejected At Dublin project concept.

Dublin city officials are hosting a virtual meeting next week as a first visioning session on the future land-use and preferred development for the SCS Property, located between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street.

"It's been too long since we were able to gather and talk about what's happening in Washington, DC, across the nation, and right here at home," Swalwell said in a statement. "In order to be as safe as possible from COVID-19, we'll hold this meeting outdoors, with distanced seating, and with masks required. I look forward to providing my friends and neighbors with an update and taking their questions."

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore), whose district includes much of the Tri-Valley, is holding a town hall meeting for his District 15 constituents next Saturday (Aug. 28) from 9-10:30 a.m. in Castro Valley.

"There are hundreds of families that have come to us during the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time. As long as the prolonged effects of the pandemic continue, we will provide emergency food assistance." OHK Executive Director Heather Greaux said in a statement.

The free groceries will be available at the Senior Center via drive-thru curbside pickup on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fairgrounds, which has served as the home of the OHK food distribution operation in partnership with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Tri-Valley Haven since last November, needs free up space due to increased number of outdoor events, including the upcoming 2021 county fair.

Open Heart Kitchen is relocating its site for distributing grocery care packages from the Alameda County Fairgrounds to the Pleasanton Senior Center on Sunol Boulevard effective on Tuesday (Aug. 24).

The registry is open to professional artists who live, are permanently employed, or rent/own an artist's studio in one of the following 14 counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.

The Artist Registry, which will include more than 200 artists, will be used primarily to commission visual artists to create new artwork, however, there may be opportunities to purchase or license existing artwork.

These opportunities will include outdoor and indoor projects with a range of budgets and will be appropriate for artists working in a variety of materials and styles, and artists interested in participating during the next three to four years should apply.

The Alameda County Arts Commission invites visual artists to submit an application to the new Alameda County Artist Registry to be prequalified for upcoming public art opportunities managed by the Alameda County Arts Commission.

The food distribution is funded through December by the Alameda County Social Services Agency and the cities of Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin. Learn more at openheartkitchen.org.

News Digest: Dublin hosting SCS Property visioning session | Meet with Swalwell at town hall

Also: New distribution site for Open Heart Kitchen grocery program; Artists can apply to be on county registry