Details emerge about Florida homicide warrant for man arrested in San Ramon

Abut said authorities were working to extradite Sanchez to Florida to face the felony murder charge, a process that could take several weeks.

Sanchez, 21, is now in jail custody in Martinez after being apprehended by the San Ramon Police Department nearly seven hours after a vehicle associated with him triggered an alert to the city's automated license plate reader system on Tuesday afternoon, according to SRPD Lt. Jason Barnes.

The murder investigation remains "open and ongoing," but extensive review of evidence led to police identifying Reynaldo John Sanchez as one of the suspects in the homicide and securing a warrant from a Broward County (Fla.) judge for Sanchez's arrest earlier this month, according to Capt. Pedro Abut of the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

A young man arrested in San Ramon following a lengthy police search that included a neighborhood lockdown advisory this week is facing a felony murder count in connection with an apparent robbery attempt gone wrong more than a year ago in Florida.

Abut alleged that through this review, police were able to eventually identify Sanchez as a suspect involved in the fatal encounter. He said investigators believe Sanchez was just one of the people involved, and they are still working to identify and charge others as well.

Police are still working to confirm how the victim was involved in the incident that night, according to the captain, who declined to release the decedent's name, citing Marsy's Law protections.

The incident started as an apparent home-invasion robbery that resulted in an exchange of gunfire and someone ended up dead at the scene, according to Abut.

The underlying homicide took place during the early-morning hours of June 29, 2020, at a home in the 600 block of Northeast 4th Street in Hallandale Beach, a coastal city in southeastern Florida between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Another SRPD unit quickly spotted the vehicle stopped on Saturn Park Drive at Deldrin Court, and a woman was detained as she got out of the driver's seat, Barnes said.

San Ramon police pulled over the vehicle, which initially yielded to the right shoulder of Bollinger Canyon Road, west of Albion Road. "The vehicle immediately fled westbound on Bollinger Canyon Road at very high speeds," Barnes said. "Officers began pursuing the vehicle but ultimately lost sight of it due to its high rate of speed in moderate traffic conditions."

Multiple officers responded to the area to look for the vehicle, and at 1:49 p.m., it was seen driving northbound on Bollinger Canyon Road, according to Barnes.

One week later, at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, San Ramon police were alerted to a "felony vehicle" hit on the department's license plate reader system, Barnes said. The vehicle, bearing a Florida license plate, was reportedly connected to a suspect wanted on a murder charge -- later identified as Sanchez on a Broward County warrant, Barnes said.

Hallandale Beach police obtained an arrest warrant from the court for a felony murder charge against Sanchez on Aug. 10, and Sanchez's information was entered into a nationwide police database for outstanding felony suspects, according to Abut.

Editor's note: San Ramon police initially identified Sanchez as 22 years old, but in their subsequent press release after his arrest said he was 21 years old.

Steadman was also taken to jail, on suspicion of evading police, possessing a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possessing a stolen firearm and accessory to a felon, Barnes said.

Within the next two hours, an astute resident sent in a tip at 7:45 p.m. that someone matching Sanchez's description may have been seen, leading officers to the area where he was caught, Barnes said. Sanchez was taken into custody without further incident.

At one point, just after 6 p.m., SRPD said on Twitter, "We believe the suspect has left the area and is no longer a threat to those in these communities. Our Detectives are trying to develop leads on where he may have fled. However, with as much time as has passed, he could be a long way from San Ramon by now."

Due to the active search in the area, Gale Ranch Middle School students were held in their classrooms and not released at their scheduled departure time, according to SRPD. A school district official confirmed Gale Ranch students were let out of school about 50 minutes late.

Police issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the area of Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks and North Monarch drives just after 2 p.m. in that area, but lifted it as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SRPD led an extensive search of the neighborhood on foot, in vehicles and with a department drone team, while also receiving assistance from a Danville police K-9 unit and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, Barnes said. Officials also put out a photo and description of Sanchez on social media.

The woman -- later identified as 30-year-old Florida resident Tiarra Steadman -- was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time, Barnes said, adding, "However, based on the information obtained by officers at the location, officers believed the wanted subject had fled on foot."

Details emerge about Florida homicide warrant for man arrested in San Ramon

SRPD also elaborates on circumstances of extensive search that led to apprehension Tuesday