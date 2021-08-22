Swalwell, advocates share resources and advice in Afghan American town hall

Spojmie Nasiri, an immigration lawyer from Pleasanton and a speaker at the event, said her clients had been pepper sprayed and tear gassed while trying to secure space on a flight out of the country.

Throughout the event, attendees took to the chat to share personal stories of family members being stuck at the airport in Kabul or desperately seeking other ways to escape.

In a town hall Friday organized by the group South Asians for America and the Fremont-based Afghan Coalition, Swalwell and others discussed the situation on the ground and how Bay Area residents could seek and offer help.

Swalwell represents one of the largest communities of Afghan Americans in the country and said his office had been inundated with requests for help from both inside and outside the district.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) on Friday urged Afghan Americans to keep hope alive and continue advocating for friends and family trying to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

"We have agency, we have power, we need to go to all of our elected representatives," Mojadedi said. "This is only the beginning. We're going to continue this work, it's contingent upon all of us."

The city of Fremont has been collecting donations to provide direct financial assistance to Afghan refugees arriving in the nearby area. Other organizations, such as the Afghan Coalition, South Asians for America and the American Immigration Lawyers Association have been spreading resources and engaging in advocacy to seek more help for Afghanistan.

Mojadedi also emphasized the importance of contacting locally elected officials to organize community resources, such as a clothing drive, or to ask them to sponsor more Afghan refugees seeking resettlement.

Swalwell encouraged Afghan Americans looking for assistance to first contact their congressional representatives. If they can't find help there, Swalwell said his office would use its "subject-matter expertise" to help anyone regardless of location, and especially those seeking to check on the status of their application. The representative pointed anyone seeking help to email his office at [email protected]

But those without prior applications may not be able to get their paperwork in time, Nasiri said, and those who do may still have to spend long periods of time in other nearby countries like Qatar before being brought to the U.S.

Swalwell named three potential resources for Afghan individuals seeking to be evacuated by the U.S.: a special immigrant visa, which applies to Afghan nationals who worked with or for the U.S., the P-2 Program for Afghans who worked for U.S. media, nonprofits or government programs, and making an asylum claim.

However, the American military is currently facing an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate everyone and then withdraw from the country. Swalwell said he and other congressional members have been asking the Biden administration to keep troops at the airport until everyone with a visa or credible claim to asylum or refugee status could be evacuated.

According to Swalwell, 4,000 to 5,000 people were awaiting a flight at the U.S. military-controlled airport in Kabul on Thursday night, many of them members of vulnerable populations like female judges, female journalists and interpreters who could be targeted for helping the United States.

"These last five days have felt like five years," said moderator Harris Mojadedi, who said he himself has been trying to help family members in the country.

Swalwell, advocates share resources and advice in Afghan American town hall

'These last five days have felt like five years,' moderator says