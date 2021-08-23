News

San Ramon council to consider new contract with police union

MOU includes 3.5% raise in exchange for removal of built-in overtime for training

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon City Council could give approval Tuesday to a new contract with the city's police union that includes a 3.5% salary increase for all officers, corporals and sergeants for converting to a 40-hour workweek that eliminates built-in overtime for training.

Under the previous memorandum of understanding (MOU), members of the San Ramon Police Officer's Association worked 37.5-hour workweeks and were paid overtime for required training.

The new three-year agreement would transition all unionized sworn staff to 40-hour weeks effective Aug. 30 as well as increase the number of training hours union members receive from 64 to 100 annually, according to Sarah Monnastes, human resource division manager for the city.

"In recognition of this transition, and for the permanent elimination of built-in overtime, the City has authorized, in addition to the total compensation survey results, an additional 3.5% increase to Year 1 salary ranges. Year 2 range increases will be based on the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) with a cap of 3.5%. Year 3 range increases will be based on a total compensation survey," Monnastes wrote in her staff report to the council.

"In addition, the City and POA will work on a new evaluation system and align evaluation dates for all members to July 1st. This change will remove the City's pay-for-performance system and provide a 5% increase to all POA members who meet or exceed the standards of their positions," she continued, adding:

"Other less significant amendments to the MOU include changes associated with leave balances as a result of the change in employees' schedules, change to pay for Field Training Officers, as well as language changes to comply with CalPERS and Federal and State laws."

As a result of the move, the council will consider shifting the workweek for San Ramon Police Department command staff -- the police chief, captains and lieutenants -- to 40 hours per week too, instead of 37.5 hours.

"The monthly salaries for the classifications of Police Chief, Police Captain and Police Lieutenant will remain the same, but the published hourly and monthly rates will be adjusted to account for the fact employees in these classifications will be working 40 hours a week," the supporting resolution states.

The police contract items are listed on the council's consent calendar, a collection of 10 items deemed routine and acted upon all at once unless pulled for separate individual consideration.

The council's open-session meeting, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 24), will be held remotely via Zoom. Immediately after the open meeting, the council will convene into closed session to speak with city staff concerning the review of salary schedules for unrepresented sworn police classifications.

* In other regular open business, the council will talk about when to return to in-person City Council meetings. The presentation will be led by City Manager Joe Gorton, but no written overview of his staff report was included in the agenda packet.

* Council members will also hear a presentation on Discover San Ramon's media campaign -- but again, no written staff report was in the agenda packet. Discover San Ramon was created to promote San Ramon's tourism opportunities after the city decided to cut ties with Visit Tri-Valley in 2015 in order to focus resources more directly on San Ramon as opposed to the wider community.

* They will consider authorizing a contract not to exceed $1,173,754 with Rosendin Electric, Inc., for construction of the citywide intelligent transportation system upgrade project, to be funded by 2019 certificate of participation debt-service financing.

* City staff will recommend the council appoint residents Alan Love, Billy Hurley and Adorina Beit-Tchoutcheca to the city's Housing Advisory Committee.

* The council will recognize Councilwoman Sabina Zafar's summer interns: Suyash Goel, Megan Dhillon, Sai Erram, Alexandru Ispas, Aine Keenan, Sanjana Kollu, Jenny Lin, Nandhini Manchikalapudi, Shannon Mo and Julia Vu.

