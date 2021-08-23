SRVUSD board to discuss child nutrition at first meeting since school started

The San Ramon Valley school board is set Tuesday to hear an update on child nutrition in the district among a series of items on its first meeting agenda since school started for the 2021-22 academic year earlier this month.

Details about staff's forthcoming informational report on child nutrition services were not immediately available in the board's agenda packet.

Tuesday's meeting will also include an informational report on the 2021-22 District Committee Plan as well the presentation of proclamations in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15) and Attendance Awareness Month (September).

In action items, board members will consider adopting their set of annual special recognition resolutions for the entire fiscal year -- such as National Bullying Prevention Month for October, Words Matter Week from Feb. 7-11, Women's History Month for March, Day of the Teacher on May 11 and LGBTQ+ Pride Month for June.

They will also discuss whether to approve provisional internship permit (PIP) requests for five prospective educators in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.