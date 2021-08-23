News

SRVUSD board to discuss child nutrition at first meeting since school started

Year's worth of special recognition month resolutions also on tap

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Valley school board is set Tuesday to hear an update on child nutrition in the district among a series of items on its first meeting agenda since school started for the 2021-22 academic year earlier this month.

Details about staff's forthcoming informational report on child nutrition services were not immediately available in the board's agenda packet.

Tuesday's meeting will also include an informational report on the 2021-22 District Committee Plan as well the presentation of proclamations in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15) and Attendance Awareness Month (September).

In action items, board members will consider adopting their set of annual special recognition resolutions for the entire fiscal year -- such as National Bullying Prevention Month for October, Words Matter Week from Feb. 7-11, Women's History Month for March, Day of the Teacher on May 11 and LGBTQ+ Pride Month for June.

They will also discuss whether to approve provisional internship permit (PIP) requests for five prospective educators in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

The board's open-session meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 24) in person in the boardroom at district headquarters, 699 Old Orchard Drive in Danville. The meeting will also be livestreamed.

Before the open meeting, board members gather in closed session beginning at 6 p.m. for a conference with district labor negotiators about bargaining talks with the three employee unions. The board will also talk in private about the appointment of a new director of communications and community relations as well as potential discipline, dismissal or release for an unnamed district employee.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.