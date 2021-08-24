News

East Bay Parks workers to vote on whether to strike

Employees demand fair wages, more respect

by Bay City News Service

Park rangers, lifeguards, and educators among other East Bay Regional Park District workers will decide this coming weekend whether to strike, said the group People for East Bay Park Workers on Monday.

The 600 workers are demanding more respect and fair wages. Results of the vote on whether to strike will be announced Aug. 30.

East Bay park workers make 10% less than people in comparable jobs in the Bay Area, according to a report. If the workers authorize a strike, it would be the first in nearly 50 years.

Advocates for the park workers said to avoid a strike, the board of directors of the park district must call a special meeting. A spokesman for the board did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Worker advocates said the district has reserves of $140 million and last year had a surplus of $26 million. If workers are paid more, they will buy products and services in the region, thus benefiting the economy, advocates said.

The East Bay Regional Park District consists of 73 parks in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

