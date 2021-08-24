Pleasanton Preps: Friday Night Lights back for high schools this week

Once again, the East Bay Athletic League is split into two divisions. The Mountain Division features the top six teams based on recent competitive balance. The Valley Division features the lower-ranked teams.

There was an abbreviated schedule of games in the spring, but there was limited attendance due to COVID-19 protocols. Only four family members per player could attend the games, with no students, bands or cheerleaders allowed.

It may be only four-plus months on the calendar, but it seems like it's been two years since there has been a true high school football game.

In the past there was a notable difference in the two divisions, but this year, while the Mountain carries the top teams, the level of play in the Valley will be the best it has been in a long while.

Foothill, after finishing at the bottom of the Mountain in 2019, is relegated to the Valley alongside Granada, Livermore, Dublin and Dougherty Valley.

Amador, by virtue of winning the Valley in the fall of 2019, joins the Mountain Division with De La Salle, Monte Vista, San Ramon Valley, California and Clayton Valley.

Which is a must to compete in the Mountain as outside of De La Salle, San Ramon Valley might be sending out one of its best teams in a storied line of talent.

"This is the most physical team I've coached," Jones said. "We are bigger than ever, and we are as physical as ever."

While a formal preview of Amador and Foothill is coming in a few weeks when the teams are close to starting their respective league seasons, let's take a quick look at each team with their top players.

Both Haubner and Amador head coach Danny Jones are as optimistic as I have seen in their tenures at their respective programs.

"This might be the best year on both sides," Foothill coach Greg Haubner said of the two divisions. "Football is as elevated as it has ever been in the EBAL."

Brandon Sousa is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman that Haubner believes will be a D-I player. The athletic Connor Perez (WR/DB) rounds out the leaders for the Falcons.

Olson, the son of Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, is according to Haubner "the hardest working kid I have had."

Next is Kenny Olson who is all over the field on both sides of the ball, whether it's running or catching the ball on offense, or running down the play as a linebacker on defense.

"Nick has been fantastic so far," Haubner said. "He's picked right up where he left off last season. He is one of the best decision makers I have ever coached."

At the forefront is quarterback Nick Walsh, who is in his third year of playing QB for the varsity and is coming off a season where he closed strongly.

Haubner is looking at a quartet of players to be the leaders and the difference makers for the Falcons.

As for the Falcons, it might be the best Foothill team since 2015 where they went to the NCS finals after beating Antioch and Najee Harris in the semifinals before playing De La Salle tough in the finale.

Burgermeister (RB/LB) is being counted on for big things as the h-back for the Dons, with the versatile Thomsen running the show as the quarterback.

"(Nassar) could end up being the biggest recruit ever from Amador," Jones said. "He's got that offer already from Washington, and he hasn't even stepped foot on the field as a junior."

"We are going to need that physicality just to compete," Jones said. "We've had an amazing summer."

