Caltrans has scheduled overnight closures through Sept. 23 of the onramp to southbound Interstate 680 from westbound Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon.

Repair work on the roadway began Monday night and will close the on-ramp nightly from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. each following morning.

Caltrans advises motorists to watch for detour signs and allow for extra travel time.