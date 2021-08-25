News

County taking nominees for Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Awards

Suggestions due by Nov. 5

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 25, 2021, 9:53 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County is seeking a few good humanitarians.

To commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the county seeks nominations for a student and an adult humanitarian of the year.

The awards will be presented at the 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Ceremony on Jan. 18, 2022. This year's theme is "One People, One Nation, One Dream."

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will recognize a community member and a student leader "whose dedication to others embodies the spirit and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

Nominees accomplishments and actions must go above and beyond to positively impact Contra Costa County, its residents and communities. Organizers ask that nominees demonstrate leadership, commitment to the community, and personal integrity.

Submissions can be made at Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony website, at https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/5307/Dr-Martin-Luther-King-Jr-Ceremony. The deadline to nominate someone is Nov. 5.

