Hope 100 Golf Marathon returning to Pleasanton

The Hope 100 Golf Marathon will be back at Pleasanton's Castlewood Country Club next month after the annual fundraiser took a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for participants and financial sponsors is underway for the Sept. 13 event that will see golfers play 100 holes in one day at the Valley Course, a fundraiser for Tri-Valley-based nonprofit Hope Hospice designed as a strenuous outing to symbolize the challenges patients and families face at the end of life.

"We're thrilled to bring this event back after such a long period of pandemic-related closures and activity cancellations," Marc Rovetti, Hope's director of philanthropy and event chairperson, said in a statement. "What better way to spend a gorgeous fall day than outdoors playing golf for a great cause. The money that this event raises makes a huge impact in our own community."

Originally founded in 2015 in honor of former Castlewood golf pro Piper Wagner, who died from cancer and received end-of-life care from Hope Hospice.

This year's installment will also pay tribute to the late Steve Thompson, a Bay Area native, co-founder of Jerry Thompson and Sons Painting and player in the original Hope 100.