Hope 100 Golf Marathon returning to Pleasanton

The Hope 100 Golf Marathon will be back at Pleasanton's Castlewood Country Club next month after the annual fundraiser took a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration for participants and financial sponsors is underway for the Sept. 13 event that will see golfers play 100 holes in one day at the Valley Course, a fundraiser for Tri-Valley-based nonprofit Hope Hospice designed as a strenuous outing to symbolize the challenges patients and families face at the end of life.
"We're thrilled to bring this event back after such a long period of pandemic-related closures and activity cancellations," Marc Rovetti, Hope's director of philanthropy and event chairperson, said in a statement. "What better way to spend a gorgeous fall day than outdoors playing golf for a great cause. The money that this event raises makes a huge impact in our own community."
Originally founded in 2015 in honor of former Castlewood golf pro Piper Wagner, who died from cancer and received end-of-life care from Hope Hospice.
This year's installment will also pay tribute to the late Steve Thompson, a Bay Area native, co-founder of Jerry Thompson and Sons Painting and player in the original Hope 100.
"Steve had a big heart and quietly led by example for the causes he cared about. He participated in the inaugural Hope 100 Golf Marathon, and Hope Hospice is grateful for his legacy in making this event what it is today," Hope officials said.
The annual event is typically well-attended, which left Hope Hospice short more than $80,000 in anticipated revenue last year with the event's pandemic cancellation in 2020. Community donations came through to help Hope care for 776 patients with a life-limiting illness and provide grief support and family caregiver education to 1,369 people last year, officials said.
With roughly three weeks left in the registration window, the 2021 Hope 100 has generated $41,795 in donations and 22 players to date. The fundraiser is limited to 36 players due to the quick-paced nature of the golf marathon.
Participants, who agree to raise at least $2,500 themselves, will play 18 holes every two hours as a single or in twosomes. Although score is not the primary goal, prizes are awarded related to the final posted scores.
New this year will be a hole-in-one competition sponsored by FH Dailey Chevrolet, offering a prize of $75,000 to be used toward the winner's choice of vehicle from the dealership in San Leandro.
To learn more about the Hope 100, visit www.hopehospice.com or https://p2p.onecause.com/hope100golf.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.