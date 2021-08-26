News

Playbook: Newsletter will focus on Tri-Valley high school sports

Sign up to get insights and a behind-the-scenes look at prep sports

by DanvilleSanRamon staff

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 26, 2021, 10:54 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

With the return this fall of full seasons of high school athletics, veteran sports journalist Dennis Miller is writing a weekly newsletter, Tri-Valley Preps Playbook, with insights, information and fun features from all the Valley's high schools -- in Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville.

Every Thursday afternoon, Miller plans to deliver exclusive, in-depth information about the local high school sports scene. The Playbook will include season and game previews that tell readers what to look for and what's at stake; profiles of interesting coaches and athletes; postgame analysis; entertaining features; and articles on local sports trends.

Miller, a lifelong Pleasanton resident, has been covering sports in the Tri-Valley for over 35 years. In addition to being the editor of Tri-Valley Preps Playbook, he has written a weekly column for Pleasanton Weekly and PleasantonWeekly.com, "Pleasanton Preps," since 2011.

"I'm excited to bring you the behind-the-scenes look at the people and the action that makes Tri-Valley prep sports what it is and what it can be," Miller said in the inaugural edition of Playbook sent Aug. 26. "There are more than just the athletes competing and the coaches coaching! How did they get to be where they are today? What's the motivation behind their pursuit of excellence?"

The Playbook is a free newsletter. To sign up, go to DanvilleSanRamon.com/express/sports/.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Grab a front row seat to local high school sports.
Sign up for our FREE sports newsletter, the Playbook.

Playbook: Newsletter will focus on Tri-Valley high school sports

Sign up to get insights and a behind-the-scenes look at prep sports

by DanvilleSanRamon staff /

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 26, 2021, 10:54 pm

With the return this fall of full seasons of high school athletics, veteran sports journalist Dennis Miller is writing a weekly newsletter, Tri-Valley Preps Playbook, with insights, information and fun features from all the Valley's high schools -- in Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville.

Every Thursday afternoon, Miller plans to deliver exclusive, in-depth information about the local high school sports scene. The Playbook will include season and game previews that tell readers what to look for and what's at stake; profiles of interesting coaches and athletes; postgame analysis; entertaining features; and articles on local sports trends.

Miller, a lifelong Pleasanton resident, has been covering sports in the Tri-Valley for over 35 years. In addition to being the editor of Tri-Valley Preps Playbook, he has written a weekly column for Pleasanton Weekly and PleasantonWeekly.com, "Pleasanton Preps," since 2011.

"I'm excited to bring you the behind-the-scenes look at the people and the action that makes Tri-Valley prep sports what it is and what it can be," Miller said in the inaugural edition of Playbook sent Aug. 26. "There are more than just the athletes competing and the coaches coaching! How did they get to be where they are today? What's the motivation behind their pursuit of excellence?"

The Playbook is a free newsletter. To sign up, go to DanvilleSanRamon.com/express/sports/.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.