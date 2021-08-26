Playbook: Newsletter will focus on Tri-Valley high school sports

With the return this fall of full seasons of high school athletics, veteran sports journalist Dennis Miller is writing a weekly newsletter, Tri-Valley Preps Playbook, with insights, information and fun features from all the Valley's high schools -- in Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville.

Every Thursday afternoon, Miller plans to deliver exclusive, in-depth information about the local high school sports scene. The Playbook will include season and game previews that tell readers what to look for and what's at stake; profiles of interesting coaches and athletes; postgame analysis; entertaining features; and articles on local sports trends.

Miller, a lifelong Pleasanton resident, has been covering sports in the Tri-Valley for over 35 years. In addition to being the editor of Tri-Valley Preps Playbook, he has written a weekly column for Pleasanton Weekly and PleasantonWeekly.com, "Pleasanton Preps," since 2011.

"I'm excited to bring you the behind-the-scenes look at the people and the action that makes Tri-Valley prep sports what it is and what it can be," Miller said in the inaugural edition of Playbook sent Aug. 26. "There are more than just the athletes competing and the coaches coaching! How did they get to be where they are today? What's the motivation behind their pursuit of excellence?"

The Playbook is a free newsletter. To sign up, go to DanvilleSanRamon.com/express/sports/.