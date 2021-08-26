The plaid is back

The Grandstand also will be closed, but events will still include the Celtic heritage stage, folk singers, heavy athletics, gathering of the clans, highland dancing, living history, piping and drumming, ceremonies, Scottish food and goods vendors, and whisky tasting.

"We said we will do a trimmed-back Games, with no inside vendors," MacDonald said. "We will pretty much cover the whole grassy area."

When health officials said such events should be capped at 5,000 attendees, it sounded like a go, he recalled. In the past, the Games have drawn up to 30,000-40,000 over its two days.

"Even up to a month and a half ago we weren't sure we were going to have a Games," club representative Gordon MacDonald said.

The 155th Scottish Highland Gathering and Games is set to take place once again at the Alameda County Fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend after a year's hiatus. Members of the hosting Caledonian Club of San Francisco promise a festive array of Scottish music, food, drink and other traditions, although there will be some changes.

Pipers and drummers entertain at the Scottish Highland Gathering and Games as well as compete against one another. (Photo courtesy of Caledonian Club of San Francisco)

The Glen of the Clans offers a chance to learn about their history, and perhaps even join one of the Northern California Scottish Societies. (Photo courtesy of Caledonian Club of San Francisco)

Mary Queen of Scots and her entourage will roam the grounds as part of the living history element of the Gathering and Games.

"And obviously we are going to do the whisky tasting," he said. "It is outdoors this year, in the wine area the fairgrounds has, with a wall around it."

Tickets must be purchased online; the link is at thescottishgames.com, which also has information about the events and complete schedules.

"We've got the pipe bands coming, and over 40 doing heavy athletics," MacDonald said. "We're going to have vendors selling Scottish and British goods, food vendors, and the clan tents, highland dancing and Celtic heritage dancing and Irish dancing as well."

The heavy athletics draw professional and amateur women and men to compete in traditional Scottish hammer throwing, putting the stone, weight for height and distance, and sheaf and caber tossing events. This year they will take place on the grass field between the Yellow Gate and the Amphitheater.

MacDonald's personal favorite events are the pipe bands and the heavy athletics, he said, but he enjoys the entire weekend. The whole family has been involved through the years, he said, with his two daughters doing highland dancing. His daughters and his son played in pipe bands that even performed at the world championships in Glasgow.

"We've been in Pleasanton since 1994," he said. "We were actually approached by the Alameda County Fairgrounds, and we came and took a look at it and liked the facilities. Also the hotels were anxious to accommodate us."

MacDonald, who moved to the Bay Area from Scotland in 1978, has been a member of the Caledonian Club of San Francisco for 40 years and remembers when the Games were relocated from the venue in Santa Rosa.

"This year might be a bit smaller but it will have the same feel of a good Scottish Games," MacDonald said. "Then hopefully next year we will be back to the full Games."

The closing ceremonies for the 155th Scottish Highland Gathering and Games will begin at 4 p.m. both Saturday (Sept. 4) and Sunday (Sept. 5) on the same field with the Drum Major Competition Finals, Scottish Country Dancers, arrival of the Chief and Honored Guests, Massed Bands March-In, Salute to the Chief (Hielan' Laddie), "Flower of Scotland," Piping & Drumming Awards, "Auld Land Syne," "Amazing Grace" and the Massed Bands March-Off.

The plaid is back

Scottish Highland Gathering and Games returning to the fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend