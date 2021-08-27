DeSaulnier holding virtual town hall with U.S. Sen. Padilla

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-California) are hosting a virtual town hall meeting Monday to talk about the latest congressional updates affecting their constituents.

People can submit questions before the event or live during the town hall, which will be streamed on Zoom and on DeSaulnier's Facebook page.

The event will start at noon Monday (Aug. 30). People wanting to RSVP or submit a question can visit desaulnier.house.gov or call 925-933-2660.