News

DeSaulnier holding virtual town hall with U.S. Sen. Padilla

Congressional update set for noon Monday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 27, 2021, 11:30 am 0

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-California) are hosting a virtual town hall meeting Monday to talk about the latest congressional updates affecting their constituents.

People can submit questions before the event or live during the town hall, which will be streamed on Zoom and on DeSaulnier's Facebook page.

The event will start at noon Monday (Aug. 30). People wanting to RSVP or submit a question can visit desaulnier.house.gov or call 925-933-2660.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

DeSaulnier holding virtual town hall with U.S. Sen. Padilla

Congressional update set for noon Monday

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 27, 2021, 11:30 am

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-California) are hosting a virtual town hall meeting Monday to talk about the latest congressional updates affecting their constituents.

People can submit questions before the event or live during the town hall, which will be streamed on Zoom and on DeSaulnier's Facebook page.

The event will start at noon Monday (Aug. 30). People wanting to RSVP or submit a question can visit desaulnier.house.gov or call 925-933-2660.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.