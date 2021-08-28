Livermore High student dies in crash on Del Valle Road; five others injured

The pickup went off the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled multiple times down a steep embankment before coming to rest. "Speed may have been a factor but statements and information are still being gathered," Hahn told the Weekly.

The crash occurred on Del Valle Road near Mines Road at about 11:20 p.m. Friday with a pickup truck carrying six people traveling southbound on Del Valle, according to Officer Tyler Hahn of the California Highway Patrol.

"No words can express our collective sadness and grief at this tragic news. Our hearts go out to this young man's loved ones and our entire school community," Bowers wrote.

Superintendent Kelly Bowers confirmed the sad news of one male student's death in an email statement to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District community on Saturday afternoon. The identity of the student has not been released to date.

One Livermore High School student died and five of his peers were injured after a pickup truck went down an embankment off Del Valle Road in unincorporated Livermore late Friday night, authorities said.

Two active LVJUSD students -- a Livermore High junior and a Del Valle Continuation High School student -- along with a recent Vineyard Alternative High School alumnus were killed in a crash with a parked semi-truck on Las Positas Road in Livermore on Dec. 21, 2020. The trucker was later charged with felony vehicular manslaughter in that crash.

The situation is also all too familiar for the district's high school community within the past year.

"This is a somber reminder of just how precious life is and we take this time to ask for your continued assistance and commitment in keeping our young people safe and sound, in our schools as well as throughout our city," Bowers said.

"We are all understandably grieving this tragic loss of young life. In this difficult aftermath, we are sending hope and strength for a full recovery to our other injured students involved and their families," Bowers wrote in her email, adding that LVJUSD will be mobilizing crisis support teams for students and staff in the aftermath.

The fatal crash represents a devastating end to the first week of school for LVJUSD, which welcomed students back for full-time education on campus on Tuesday.

A vigil was organized at Livermore High School on Saturday evening to honor the boy killed and support the other victims and their families.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses should call the CHP-Dublin office at 925-828-0466, according to Hahn.

One of the injured students died as a result of the crash. Injuries for the other occupants ranged from major to minor, according to Hahn.

Two patients were airlifted to area hospitals while four others were taken for treatment via ambulance, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

"Seatbelt use is still under investigation as multiple passengers were ejected from the vehicle," the officer added. Seating position is also under investigation as the truck's cab had only five seats.

Livermore High student dies in crash on Del Valle Road; five others injured

Packed pickup truck went off roadway, rolled down steep embankment late Friday night