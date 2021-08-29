Contra Costa County employees must vaccinate by Oct. 4 or face termination

All Contra Costa County employees must be vaccinated by October 4 or face discipline up to and including termination, a county official said last week.

The mandate was set forth in a memo from County Administrator Monica Nino on behalf of the Board of Supervisors dated Aug. 24.

"All employees who are not subject to a more stringent vaccination mandate by the California Public Health Officer or Contra Costa County Health Officer" must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment, Nino said.

Employees must show proof of vaccination to the county by Oct. 4, according to the memo.

It's possible for employees to obtain a medical or religious exemption, though they must submit written documentation to support such a request. Should such an exemption be issued, the employee in question must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, Nino said.