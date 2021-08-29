News

Contra Costa County employees must vaccinate by Oct. 4 or face termination

Can ask for medical or religious exemption with written documentation to support request

by Bay City News Service

All Contra Costa County employees must be vaccinated by October 4 or face discipline up to and including termination, a county official said last week.

The mandate was set forth in a memo from County Administrator Monica Nino on behalf of the Board of Supervisors dated Aug. 24.

"All employees who are not subject to a more stringent vaccination mandate by the California Public Health Officer or Contra Costa County Health Officer" must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment, Nino said.

Employees must show proof of vaccination to the county by Oct. 4, according to the memo.

It's possible for employees to obtain a medical or religious exemption, though they must submit written documentation to support such a request. Should such an exemption be issued, the employee in question must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, Nino said.

The mandate comes at a time when the Bay Area and the nation are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the more contagious delta variant of the virus. In response, some cities and counties are considering or imposing vaccination mandates on their workers.

Oakland city officials are proposing a mandate that city workers be vaccinated from COVID-19. The proposal was announced Thursday. Monterey County's Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to affirm the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for county employees and extend the mandate's compliance deadline from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30.

