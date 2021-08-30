Dublin: Class action lawsuit may lead to better mental health care at Santa Rita Jail

Incarcerated people at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin may get a Christmas gift in the form of better mental health care following a federal class action lawsuit.

Both sides reached a proposed settlement and agreement in the lawsuit against Alameda County, which runs the jail.

Proposed changes over the next two years have to do with the delivery of care, out of cell time, accommodations for people with mental disabilities, use-of-force, discharge planning, and among other things, suicide prevention.

Nineteen people have died by suicide at Santa Rita Jail since 2014 and 31 more died there from other causes. Fifty is a large number for a jail of Santa Rita's size, attorneys for the incarcerated people said.

What initially prompted the lawsuit were the suicides, said attorney Jeffrey Bornstein, a partner at Rosen Bien Galvan and Grunfeld, which represents the people incarcerated at the jail.