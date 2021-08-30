Nearly all Bay Area counties outpacing state's vaccination rates

In the greater Bay Area, COVID-19 vaccination rates among people age 12 and up are outpacing the state's vaccination rate in all but one county as of Monday.

Roughly 80% of the state's vaccine-eligible residents have received at least one dose, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while 65.4% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties are all ahead of both statewide metrics, with local data showing many counties surpassing 80 and 90% of eligible residents receiving at least one dose.

Solano County is the only Bay Area county trailing the state's numbers, with 74% of its eligible residents having received at least one dose and 61% fully vaccinated.

Marin and San Mateo counties are currently the gold standard in the Bay Area and are the only two counties in the region with more than 90% of their eligible populations having received at least one dose.