Person fatally struck trying to cross I-680 in San Ramon

A person walking across the southbound lanes of Interstate 680 died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP closed the southbound lanes of the highway at the junction of Bollinger Canyon Road, after responding to a 12:55 a.m. report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. Also responding was the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.
Additional details about the fatal collision were not available as of Monday afternoon.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.