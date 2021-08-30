News

Person fatally struck trying to cross I-680 in San Ramon

by Bay City News Service

A person walking across the southbound lanes of Interstate 680 died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP closed the southbound lanes of the highway at the junction of Bollinger Canyon Road, after responding to a 12:55 a.m. report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. Also responding was the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

Additional details about the fatal collision were not available as of Monday afternoon.

