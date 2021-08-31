News

BART to receive $331M in federal COVID-19 relief funding

Agency could also get money from infrastructure bills under debate in Congress

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 31, 2021, 8:59 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced Aug. 26 that it is issuing a grant of nearly $331 million to BART to help the transit agency recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $330.8 million grant is coming from the American Rescue Plan, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and is intended to help BART maintain its staffing and service levels in future fiscal years, as the agency's ridership is expected to slowly return toward pre-pandemic levels by the end of the decade.

"Public transportation has been a lifeline for communities and the American people throughout this pandemic," Buttigieg said in a statement. "This funding from President Biden's American Rescue Plan will help protect transit employees from layoffs, keep transit service running and ensure people can get where they need to go."

BART is also expected to receive federal funding from the infrastructure bills Congress is currently considering. The agency could potentially receive the funding it needs to complete its extension into downtown San Jose.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) said in a statement that including funding for transit agencies in the American Rescue Plan has been "essential" to helping people get to work as well as to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

"Keeping mass transit up and running is key to getting people back to work as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

BART to receive $331M in federal COVID-19 relief funding

Agency could also get money from infrastructure bills under debate in Congress

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 31, 2021, 8:59 pm

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced Aug. 26 that it is issuing a grant of nearly $331 million to BART to help the transit agency recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $330.8 million grant is coming from the American Rescue Plan, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and is intended to help BART maintain its staffing and service levels in future fiscal years, as the agency's ridership is expected to slowly return toward pre-pandemic levels by the end of the decade.

"Public transportation has been a lifeline for communities and the American people throughout this pandemic," Buttigieg said in a statement. "This funding from President Biden's American Rescue Plan will help protect transit employees from layoffs, keep transit service running and ensure people can get where they need to go."

BART is also expected to receive federal funding from the infrastructure bills Congress is currently considering. The agency could potentially receive the funding it needs to complete its extension into downtown San Jose.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) said in a statement that including funding for transit agencies in the American Rescue Plan has been "essential" to helping people get to work as well as to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

"Keeping mass transit up and running is key to getting people back to work as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.