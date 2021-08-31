News

Monthly talk with mayor features discussion with investigator of Golden State Killer

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 31, 2021, 8:54 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Danville Mayor Renee Morgan will chat Friday with former cold-case investigator, writer and podcaster Paul Holes about the Golden State Killer case in this month's "Town Talks with the Mayor."

As an investigator for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Holes helped solve the decades-old case, using advancements in DNA profiling and genealogy technology.

The case helped launch Holes' new true crime podcast "The Murder Squad" that explores evidence and discussions of current unsolved murders, unidentified remains and missing persons cases.

Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. was finally arrested after a 13-year crime spree, during which he is believed to have committed at least 13 murders, 50 rapes and 120 burglaries between 1973 and 1986. He was caught in 2018 and is currently serving 26 life sentences.

The conversation will take place via Zoom at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3. To register for the program, go to bit.ly/3phomqc. The recording will later be uploaded to the Town of Danville's YouTube channel and hosted on the town's website www.danville.ca.gov.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

For more information, contact Diane Friedmann at 925-314-3378 or [email protected]

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Monthly talk with mayor features discussion with investigator of Golden State Killer

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 31, 2021, 8:54 pm

Danville Mayor Renee Morgan will chat Friday with former cold-case investigator, writer and podcaster Paul Holes about the Golden State Killer case in this month's "Town Talks with the Mayor."

As an investigator for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Holes helped solve the decades-old case, using advancements in DNA profiling and genealogy technology.

The case helped launch Holes' new true crime podcast "The Murder Squad" that explores evidence and discussions of current unsolved murders, unidentified remains and missing persons cases.

Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. was finally arrested after a 13-year crime spree, during which he is believed to have committed at least 13 murders, 50 rapes and 120 burglaries between 1973 and 1986. He was caught in 2018 and is currently serving 26 life sentences.

The conversation will take place via Zoom at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3. To register for the program, go to bit.ly/3phomqc. The recording will later be uploaded to the Town of Danville's YouTube channel and hosted on the town's website www.danville.ca.gov.

For more information, contact Diane Friedmann at 925-314-3378 or [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.