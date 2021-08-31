Town prepares for Kiwanis parade

The Town of Danville and the Kiwanis Club of the San Ramon Valley are getting set for the Kiwanis Saturday (Sept. 4) Labor Day Weekend Parade in downtown Danville. The parade is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the north end of Hartz Avenue near San Ramon Valley High School. The route will then move down Hartz Avenue, turn south on San Ramon Valley Boulevard and end near Sycamore Valley Road.

An estimated 60+ groups have registered to take part in the parade.

The event will follow current State of California and Contra Costa County COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Community safety is a priority and spectators are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated and wear a face covering. Because it will not be possible to check everyone’s vaccine status or recent COVID-19 test results, all attendees are asked to wear a mask. Community members are also reminded to stay home if they are not well or could have been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

The parade route is 1.5 miles long, so there will be plenty of space to spread out along the route. Information on the parade and the latest updates can be found on the Kiwanis of the San Ramon Valley’s website srvkiwanis.org/parade.