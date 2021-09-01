Danville seeks artists for rotunda of new town offices

The town of Danville is looking for professional artists for a unique and site-specific commissioned artwork, which would be painted onto three large canvases and hung in the rotunda at the town's new office space at 500 La Gonda Way.

The town said the artwork "will be a long-term attraction to greet residents and visitors upon entry to the new own offices building, due to open in 2022."

The artwork, according to town officials, should represent the town in a contemporary artistic style and celebrate the town's landscape, history and heritage. With three different panels, artists have the chance to highlight up to two different design concepts that would work well together as one tryptic painting.

Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Artists should submit proposals to at artist.callforentry.org/festivals.

The town's art advisory board will make the final recommendation.