News

Danville seeks artists for rotunda of new town offices

by DanvilleSanRamon staff / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 1, 2021, 5:27 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The town of Danville is looking for professional artists for a unique and site-specific commissioned artwork, which would be painted onto three large canvases and hung in the rotunda at the town's new office space at 500 La Gonda Way.

The town said the artwork "will be a long-term attraction to greet residents and visitors upon entry to the new own offices building, due to open in 2022."

The artwork, according to town officials, should represent the town in a contemporary artistic style and celebrate the town's landscape, history and heritage. With three different panels, artists have the chance to highlight up to two different design concepts that would work well together as one tryptic painting.

Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Artists should submit proposals to at artist.callforentry.org/festivals.

The town's art advisory board will make the final recommendation.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

For more information, people can contact visual arts coordinator Marija Nelson Bleier at (925) 314-3460 or [email protected]

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Danville seeks artists for rotunda of new town offices

by DanvilleSanRamon staff / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 1, 2021, 5:27 pm

The town of Danville is looking for professional artists for a unique and site-specific commissioned artwork, which would be painted onto three large canvases and hung in the rotunda at the town's new office space at 500 La Gonda Way.

The town said the artwork "will be a long-term attraction to greet residents and visitors upon entry to the new own offices building, due to open in 2022."

The artwork, according to town officials, should represent the town in a contemporary artistic style and celebrate the town's landscape, history and heritage. With three different panels, artists have the chance to highlight up to two different design concepts that would work well together as one tryptic painting.

Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Artists should submit proposals to at artist.callforentry.org/festivals.

The town's art advisory board will make the final recommendation.

For more information, people can contact visual arts coordinator Marija Nelson Bleier at (925) 314-3460 or [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.