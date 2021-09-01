District expands air filtration program to all nine Bay Area counties

Increased levels of air pollution, in addition to smoke from wildfires, threatens the health of many residents, especially those with respiratory issues.

"Communities like East San Jose, Vallejo, West Oakland and Chinatown in San Francisco as well as the Tenderloin, they all endure more air pollution than other parts of the Bay Area," said Veronica Eady, senior deputy executive officer of policy and equity at the air district.

This week, it was expanded to include three new counties, Marin, Napa and Solano, covering the entire Bay Area to provide about 3,000 people as well as emergency and cooling centers with portable indoor home air filtration units and be used, according to the air district.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has expanded its clean air filtration system program, officials aptly announced Thursday as the region faces unhealthy levels of air quality this weekend and throughout the wildfire season.

"Wildfire smoke is something we all have to take very seriously," Prunicki said. "The particulate matter coming from (wildfire smoke) is probably 10 times more toxic than particulate matter and air pollution -- just general air pollution from cars and industry."

In fact, one study showed that within two hours of exposure to wildfire smoke, there was an increase in ambulance calls for respiratory and cardiac distress, said Mary Prunicki, director of air pollution and health research at Stanford University.

And for those with respiratory disorders, it can be much worse.

Exposure to unhealthy air quality, even if it's short, can leave people with eye, sinus and throat irritation, even for people who are healthy.

"So together with the community, we're working to address this unequal pollution burden that impacts these neighborhoods," Eady said.

But for Margaret Gordon, a founding member of the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, this has been a longtime need that should've been fulfilled years ago.

Many local leaders celebrated the expansion of the program during the news conference at the San Jose Women's Home.

"Given that our healthcare resources are stretched, you know, any type of prevention that we can do is going to benefit all of us," Prunicki continued.

But she said the air filtration systems provided by the air district will help mitigate some of the health impacts.

Studies conducted in her lab also showed that wildfire smoke impacts immune systems and has been linked to increases in COVID infection rates and death rates.

To get more information about the Clean Air Filtration Program or see if you qualify, email [email protected]

More information on wildfire preparedness, school air quality recommendations, information on air quality data and other resources can be found at www.baaqmd.gov/wildfiresafety.

Residents are also encouraged to replace air filters to efficient ones like the MERV 13 air filter.

She continued that it is imperative to keep spaces clean and dust free and keep heating and cooling systems on the recirculating setting so that the air is only circulated in your house and does not draw polluted air from outside.

Lee also suggested residents make sure windows are properly sealed or use caulking to properly seal it. Another option is to roll up towels and place them at windowsills or in front of doors.

The best place to put an air filtration system in a house is in the bedroom because that is where most of someone's time is typically spent, said Tracy Lee who is a manager of the wildfire preparedness program at the air district.

The air filtration systems cost about $100 to $150, but it will be free for those who qualify for the program.

This is also true in many disadvantaged South Bay communities, executive director of Sacred Heart Community Service Poncho Guevara said.

"They have little room to breathe and really need these devices," Ahn said.

This is because many live in very small residential units, some that are only 80 square feet.

"So, we are really getting the double whammy," Gordon said.

In Oakland, for example, there are high levels of black carbon from diesel, but it is also close to many of the northern California wildfires burning.

"We have been advocating for indoor air filtration for over 15 years," Gordon said.

District expands air filtration program to all nine Bay Area counties

'Together with the community, we're working to address this unequal pollution burden that impacts these neighborhoods'