EBRPD, park workers' union reach tentative 3-year agreement

The East Bay Regional Park District and the labor union representing its workers celebrated a tentative labor agreement Tuesday, preventing a planned strike during Labor Day weekend.

The three-year contract is the culmination of eight months of negotiations, according to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2428, which represents the district's 600 park rangers, firefighters, accountants and educators.

"Our employees are the heart of EBRPD, and we have jointly negotiated a fair and sustainable contract that reflects value and respect for their service," park district general manager Sabrina Landreth said in a statement. "I am grateful for the partnership with Local 2428 in reaching an agreement."

The union is expected to vote to ratify the agreement Wednesday. The district's Board of Directors will then vote on the deal in September.

"By coming together, we've won an historic agreement to bring respect and fair pay to 600 hard working people who proudly keep East Bay parks clean, safe and open for all to enjoy," park supervisor and AFSCME 2428 President Chris Newey said in a statement. "We look forward to enjoying Labor Day weekend with thousands of park visitors."