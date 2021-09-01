Livermore: Symphony Guild kicking off season with Prelude Party

The Livermore-Amador Symphony, under the direction of conductor Lara Webber, has scheduled its 2021-22 season with its first performance at Brilliance at the Bankhead on Sept. 11.

But first, the Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild will launch the season with a Prelude Party at 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Springtown Homeowners Clubhouse, 931 Larkspur Drive in Livermore. The event includes entertainment by the Livermore School of Dance and light refreshment, and no reservations are required.

The Prelude Party, which has no charge, is being held as a chance for people to learn more about the guild and meet the members "behind the scenes." Activities of the guild include producing and distributing concert season brochures, holding fundraisers, and planning and producing the annual pops concerts.

On Sept. 11, the Livermore-Amador Symphony will accompany Vanessa Williams as she stars in Brilliance at the Bankhead, the annual gala fundraiser to support activities at the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center.

Then the season's schedule includes the following: