Arts

Livermore: Symphony Guild kicking off season with Prelude Party

Sept. 9 event is chance to meet members 'behind the scenes'

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 1, 2021, 5:57 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Livermore-Amador Symphony, under the direction of conductor Lara Webber, has scheduled its 2021-22 season with its first performance at Brilliance at the Bankhead on Sept. 11.

But first, the Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild will launch the season with a Prelude Party at 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Springtown Homeowners Clubhouse, 931 Larkspur Drive in Livermore. The event includes entertainment by the Livermore School of Dance and light refreshment, and no reservations are required.

The Prelude Party, which has no charge, is being held as a chance for people to learn more about the guild and meet the members "behind the scenes." Activities of the guild include producing and distributing concert season brochures, holding fundraisers, and planning and producing the annual pops concerts.

On Sept. 11, the Livermore-Amador Symphony will accompany Vanessa Williams as she stars in Brilliance at the Bankhead, the annual gala fundraiser to support activities at the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center.

Then the season's schedule includes the following:

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

* Sipping with the Symphony at Page Mill Winery at 5 p.m. Sept. 23

* Pops Concert in front of the Bankhead Theater at 3 p.m. Oct. 23, sponsored by the Guild with no need for tickets but donations appreciated.

* Family Concert with the Symphony at 3 p.m. Dec. 4, a free annual event.

* Symphonic Sounds of the Season at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 4, with harpist Constance Koo.

* The Brilliance of Youth at 8 p.m. Feb. 12, presenting winners of the Competition for Young Musicians

* Vibrant Voices, at 8 p.m. April 23.

* Building a New World on June 4.

For more information about the season, tickets and the Symphony Guild, visit livermoreamadorsymphony.org.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Livermore: Symphony Guild kicking off season with Prelude Party

Sept. 9 event is chance to meet members 'behind the scenes'

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 1, 2021, 5:57 pm

The Livermore-Amador Symphony, under the direction of conductor Lara Webber, has scheduled its 2021-22 season with its first performance at Brilliance at the Bankhead on Sept. 11.

But first, the Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild will launch the season with a Prelude Party at 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Springtown Homeowners Clubhouse, 931 Larkspur Drive in Livermore. The event includes entertainment by the Livermore School of Dance and light refreshment, and no reservations are required.

The Prelude Party, which has no charge, is being held as a chance for people to learn more about the guild and meet the members "behind the scenes." Activities of the guild include producing and distributing concert season brochures, holding fundraisers, and planning and producing the annual pops concerts.

On Sept. 11, the Livermore-Amador Symphony will accompany Vanessa Williams as she stars in Brilliance at the Bankhead, the annual gala fundraiser to support activities at the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center.

Then the season's schedule includes the following:

* Sipping with the Symphony at Page Mill Winery at 5 p.m. Sept. 23

* Pops Concert in front of the Bankhead Theater at 3 p.m. Oct. 23, sponsored by the Guild with no need for tickets but donations appreciated.

* Family Concert with the Symphony at 3 p.m. Dec. 4, a free annual event.

* Symphonic Sounds of the Season at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 4, with harpist Constance Koo.

* The Brilliance of Youth at 8 p.m. Feb. 12, presenting winners of the Competition for Young Musicians

* Vibrant Voices, at 8 p.m. April 23.

* Building a New World on June 4.

For more information about the season, tickets and the Symphony Guild, visit livermoreamadorsymphony.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.