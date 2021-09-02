Tri-Valley congregations offer multiple options for observing Jewish high holidays

Jewish congregations in the Tri-Valley that adapted to observing the High Holidays online last year are offering virtual services again this year, as well as indoor services.
Considered a time of self-reflection for Jews, Rosh Hashanah is marked by the sound of the shofar, a ram's horn. This Rosh Hashanah marks the start of the year 5782 on the Jewish calendar.
Face masks are required for indoor worship services at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton during both the Jewish New Year, known as Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur this month. Rosh Hashanah starts the evening of Monday (Sept. 6), and is followed by Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, on the evening of Sept. 15.
"Congregation Beth Emek has put a priority on the health of its members, adhering to the strictest recommendations of Alameda County," said Rabbi Dr. Laurence Elis Milder in a statement.
“We are all praying for a year of healing," Milder said. "At this season, especially, Jews are called to lives of personal responsibility. In this New Year, defeating the pandemic will be at the top of that list of sacred duties.”
Congregation Beth Emek is located at 3400 Nevada Court in Pleasanton. For a complete list of indoor and outdoor service times, as well as live streamed services, visit www.bethemek.org.
Chabad of the Tri-Valley is also inviting worshippers to "the perfect start for a sweet new year" with "a warm and welcoming environment," where they will "experience soulful and spirited Hebrew / English services with uplifting messages and insights."
Both indoor and outdoor services are available this year at Chabad, including a community dinner in a 2400-square-foot open tent that will be held on Sept. 6 starting 7:30 pm. The sounding of the shofar will take place in the Pleasanton Sports Park on both Sept. 7 and 8, starting 6 pm.
No membership or tickets are required, and security will be present at all services. Chabad of the Tri-Valley is located in Pleasanton at 3370 Hopyard Road. For more information on service times and other details, visit www.jewishtrivalley.com.
