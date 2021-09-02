Tri-Valley congregations offer multiple options for observing Jewish high holidays

Jewish congregations in the Tri-Valley that adapted to observing the High Holidays online last year are offering virtual services again this year, as well as indoor services.

Considered a time of self-reflection for Jews, Rosh Hashanah is marked by the sound of the shofar, a ram's horn. This Rosh Hashanah marks the start of the year 5782 on the Jewish calendar.

Face masks are required for indoor worship services at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton during both the Jewish New Year, known as Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur this month. Rosh Hashanah starts the evening of Monday (Sept. 6), and is followed by Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, on the evening of Sept. 15.

"Congregation Beth Emek has put a priority on the health of its members, adhering to the strictest recommendations of Alameda County," said Rabbi Dr. Laurence Elis Milder in a statement.

“We are all praying for a year of healing," Milder said. "At this season, especially, Jews are called to lives of personal responsibility. In this New Year, defeating the pandemic will be at the top of that list of sacred duties.”