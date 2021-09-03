News

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed on I-680 in San Ramon

CHP: Woman spotted in freeway lanes, struck by SUV a minute later around 1 a.m.

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Division has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by an SUV while she was on Interstate 680 in San Ramon at nighttime earlier this week.

The decedent, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was 56-year-old Judy Rae Airaksinen of Concord. The circumstances of why she was in the freeway lanes that night remain under investigation, according to Officer Tyler Hahn of the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency dispatch first received a call at 12:57 a.m. last Monday (Aug. 30) to report a pedestrian in lanes on northbound I-680 near the Bollinger Canyon Road interchange, according to Hahn.

About a minute later, as CHP officers were responding to the scene, a call came in reporting a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the same area as the original call, Hahn said. The collision occurred on the southbound side of I-680, just north of Bollinger Canyon Road.

The pedestrian -- later identified as Airaksinen -- sustained fatal injuries at the scene, according to Hahn.

There was no indication that alcohol or drug impairment played a role in the collision for the driver of the Buick Enclave that struck the pedestrian, according to Hahn. The driver's name was not revealed publicly.

This marked the first of two freeway pedestrian fatalities of the week in the Tri-Valley. A woman was struck and killed on Interstate 580 in Livermore at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

