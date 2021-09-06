County supervisors getting 4.3% pay raise, in conjunction with superior court judges

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors is getting a raise.

The board on Tuesday will officially "receive notice of adjustment in compensation paid to the members of the board of supervisors, showing a 4.3% salary increase for board members, effective July 1, 2021, as required by ordinance 2019-11."

Supervisors' salaries are tied to those of Contra Costa's superior court judges, with the county ordinance mandating supervisors get 65% of what the judges make.

According to a staff report for Tuesday's board meeting, "On August 12, the county received notice that superior court judges' salary will be increased to $223,829, effective July 1, 2021. This is a 4.3% increase to judicial salaries."

Supervisors were making $11,624.22 per month. The increase takes them to $12,124.07 per month.