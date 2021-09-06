County supervisors getting 4.3% pay raise, in conjunction with superior court judges

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors is getting a raise.
The board on Tuesday will officially "receive notice of adjustment in compensation paid to the members of the board of supervisors, showing a 4.3% salary increase for board members, effective July 1, 2021, as required by ordinance 2019-11."
Supervisors' salaries are tied to those of Contra Costa's superior court judges, with the county ordinance mandating supervisors get 65% of what the judges make.
According to a staff report for Tuesday's board meeting, "On August 12, the county received notice that superior court judges' salary will be increased to $223,829, effective July 1, 2021. This is a 4.3% increase to judicial salaries."
Supervisors were making $11,624.22 per month. The increase takes them to $12,124.07 per month.
"This salary increase will be implemented on or after September 17, 2021, with an effective date of July 1, 2021," the report says.
The supervisors won't vote on the increase, only to officially receive notice. The board meets virtually at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 7) and can be found at www.contracosta.ca.gov.
