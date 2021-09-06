News

County to consider hiring contractor to demolish old administration building for new offices

$58M contract would also include design of new county complex at site

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 6, 2021, 12:37 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether to award a contract worth more than $58 million to Webcor Construction to demolish the former county administration building and old jail complex in Martinez, and design and build a new county office building at the site.

Contra Costa County seal.

Built in 1964, the 12-story building at 651 Pine St. was decommissioned in December when the county opened its new administration building on nearby Escobar Street.

The new building would likely be three stories, with parking on the first level, and include plaza and open space.

According to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, "There is substantial interest from multiple county departments for additional office space in the downtown Martinez area." Some of the departments mentioned as candidates to move to a new building include the sheriff's department, district's attorney's office, public defender's office, health services, and office of racial justice and social equity.

The county received five responses to its request-for-proposals for the project, with its selection committee choosing Webcor's proposal as the best for the county. The county will require a labor agreement, a True Waste Certification documenting more than 95% of demolition and construction waste be reused or recycled, a building entrance with universal access features, a plaza design that uses historic materials from the historic old county jail in the old jail's building footprint and use electric systems that reduce the building's carbon footprint and reduce energy costs.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Funding for the project would come from $45 million in bonds issued in 2021. The rest would come from the county general fund capital reserves.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets virtually at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 7) and can be found at www.contracosta.ca.gov.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

County to consider hiring contractor to demolish old administration building for new offices

$58M contract would also include design of new county complex at site

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 6, 2021, 12:37 pm

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether to award a contract worth more than $58 million to Webcor Construction to demolish the former county administration building and old jail complex in Martinez, and design and build a new county office building at the site.

Built in 1964, the 12-story building at 651 Pine St. was decommissioned in December when the county opened its new administration building on nearby Escobar Street.

The new building would likely be three stories, with parking on the first level, and include plaza and open space.

According to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, "There is substantial interest from multiple county departments for additional office space in the downtown Martinez area." Some of the departments mentioned as candidates to move to a new building include the sheriff's department, district's attorney's office, public defender's office, health services, and office of racial justice and social equity.

The county received five responses to its request-for-proposals for the project, with its selection committee choosing Webcor's proposal as the best for the county. The county will require a labor agreement, a True Waste Certification documenting more than 95% of demolition and construction waste be reused or recycled, a building entrance with universal access features, a plaza design that uses historic materials from the historic old county jail in the old jail's building footprint and use electric systems that reduce the building's carbon footprint and reduce energy costs.

Funding for the project would come from $45 million in bonds issued in 2021. The rest would come from the county general fund capital reserves.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets virtually at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 7) and can be found at www.contracosta.ca.gov.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.