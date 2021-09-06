County to consider hiring contractor to demolish old administration building for new offices

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether to award a contract worth more than $58 million to Webcor Construction to demolish the former county administration building and old jail complex in Martinez, and design and build a new county office building at the site.

Built in 1964, the 12-story building at 651 Pine St. was decommissioned in December when the county opened its new administration building on nearby Escobar Street.

The new building would likely be three stories, with parking on the first level, and include plaza and open space.

According to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, "There is substantial interest from multiple county departments for additional office space in the downtown Martinez area." Some of the departments mentioned as candidates to move to a new building include the sheriff's department, district's attorney's office, public defender's office, health services, and office of racial justice and social equity.

The county received five responses to its request-for-proposals for the project, with its selection committee choosing Webcor's proposal as the best for the county. The county will require a labor agreement, a True Waste Certification documenting more than 95% of demolition and construction waste be reused or recycled, a building entrance with universal access features, a plaza design that uses historic materials from the historic old county jail in the old jail's building footprint and use electric systems that reduce the building's carbon footprint and reduce energy costs.