News

Danville council to hear annual report on farmers' market

Updates on regional transportation, town's Heritage Resource Commission also on tap

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 6, 2021, 3:08 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Town Council is set to receive an annual report from the manager of the Danville Farmers' Market during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Town of Danville logo.

Pacific Coast Farmers' Market Association serves as the operator, under approval from the town government, for the year-round market in the Railroad Avenue Municipal Parking Lot on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Andrew Croft and Elisabeth Garon will be on hand for the council's meeting on Zoom to update the town leaders and community at-large about recent happenings and plans ahead for the market.

It's among a handful of informational reports council members will hear on Tuesday. They will also receive updates on the town's Recreation, Arts and Community Services Department and the Heritage Resource Commission, the Tri-Valley Transportation Council, the Valley Link authority and the southwest area transportation projects, as well as Town Manager Joe Calabrigo's monthly report.

As part of a four-item consent calendar, the council will consider authorizing $174,955 for Econolite Group for traffic signal controller and communications equipment upgrades and $38,421 for Avidex Industries to upgrade audio and video technology at the Town Meeting Hall.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

The council meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will be held via Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full agenda here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Danville council to hear annual report on farmers' market

Updates on regional transportation, town's Heritage Resource Commission also on tap

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 6, 2021, 3:08 pm

The Danville Town Council is set to receive an annual report from the manager of the Danville Farmers' Market during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Pacific Coast Farmers' Market Association serves as the operator, under approval from the town government, for the year-round market in the Railroad Avenue Municipal Parking Lot on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Andrew Croft and Elisabeth Garon will be on hand for the council's meeting on Zoom to update the town leaders and community at-large about recent happenings and plans ahead for the market.

It's among a handful of informational reports council members will hear on Tuesday. They will also receive updates on the town's Recreation, Arts and Community Services Department and the Heritage Resource Commission, the Tri-Valley Transportation Council, the Valley Link authority and the southwest area transportation projects, as well as Town Manager Joe Calabrigo's monthly report.

As part of a four-item consent calendar, the council will consider authorizing $174,955 for Econolite Group for traffic signal controller and communications equipment upgrades and $38,421 for Avidex Industries to upgrade audio and video technology at the Town Meeting Hall.

The council meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will be held via Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full agenda here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.