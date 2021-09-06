Danville council to hear annual report on farmers' market

The Danville Town Council is set to receive an annual report from the manager of the Danville Farmers' Market during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Pacific Coast Farmers' Market Association serves as the operator, under approval from the town government, for the year-round market in the Railroad Avenue Municipal Parking Lot on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Andrew Croft and Elisabeth Garon will be on hand for the council's meeting on Zoom to update the town leaders and community at-large about recent happenings and plans ahead for the market.

It's among a handful of informational reports council members will hear on Tuesday. They will also receive updates on the town's Recreation, Arts and Community Services Department and the Heritage Resource Commission, the Tri-Valley Transportation Council, the Valley Link authority and the southwest area transportation projects, as well as Town Manager Joe Calabrigo's monthly report.

As part of a four-item consent calendar, the council will consider authorizing $174,955 for Econolite Group for traffic signal controller and communications equipment upgrades and $38,421 for Avidex Industries to upgrade audio and video technology at the Town Meeting Hall.