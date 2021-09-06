San Ramon Planning Commission to again review City Village development plans

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to discuss the proposed 404-unit City Village residential community Tuesday night.

Proposed for the Bishop Ranch property, the development would be built on 31 acres, just west of Camino Ramon, north of Bollinger Canyon Road and south of Norris Canyon Road. There's currently three three-story office buildings on the site, built in the 1980s.

Tuesday will be the third meeting at which the public can offer input on the plan, which would be a major component of San Ramon's ambitious plan to mix housing and retail with its large existing Bishop Ranch employers in its evolving downtown.

City Village would be inside the city's Walking District Master Plan and designed with "enhanced" landscaping and sidewalks for long-term pedestrian access to the city's core.

SummerHill Homes' plan includes building 114 townhomes, 154 attached row houses and 136 detached courtyard homes, with a two-acre park open to the public.