San Ramon Planning Commission to again review City Village development plans

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to discuss the proposed 404-unit City Village residential community Tuesday night.
Proposed for the Bishop Ranch property, the development would be built on 31 acres, just west of Camino Ramon, north of Bollinger Canyon Road and south of Norris Canyon Road. There's currently three three-story office buildings on the site, built in the 1980s.
Tuesday will be the third meeting at which the public can offer input on the plan, which would be a major component of San Ramon's ambitious plan to mix housing and retail with its large existing Bishop Ranch employers in its evolving downtown.
City Village would be inside the city's Walking District Master Plan and designed with "enhanced" landscaping and sidewalks for long-term pedestrian access to the city's core.
SummerHill Homes' plan includes building 114 townhomes, 154 attached row houses and 136 detached courtyard homes, with a two-acre park open to the public.
Staff is recommending a fourth public meeting on the project on Sept. 21, where planning commissioners could review a resolution approving or denying the project. Another meeting would likely be held Nov. 2, to consider conditions of approval. The plan would then go before the city council.
The developer aims to meet the city's Inclusionary Housing Ordinance by committing 15% of the townhomes for sale to low, very low, and moderate-income households, while paying affordable housing fees for the row houses and courtyard homes.
The project would require an amendment to San Ramon's North Camino Ramon Specific Plan for a zoning change from mixed use to mixed use density residential. It will also require approval from architectural and environmental review. The zoning change would allow for a minimum residential density of 20 dwelling units per square acre and a maximum height of 85 feet, or five stories, whichever is less.
The San Ramon Planning Commission meets virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 7) and can be seen on the city's YouTube channel or on Zoom, at https://cityofsanramon.zoom.us/j/96787233870 (webinar ID: 967 8723 3870).
