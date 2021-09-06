Work on I-580, I-680 among projects to benefit from state's allocation of $1.4B for transportation improvements

Four transportation projects in the Bay Area are going to benefit from the California Transportation Commission's allocation of $1.4 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure, according to Caltrans.

Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, will account for more than half of this investment, or $884 million.

Projects approved in Caltrans District 4 (Bay Area) include:

* Alameda County: $8.5 million allocated for a project on Highway 61 in the Posey and Webster tubes connecting Oakland and Alameda. This project will enhance safety in the tubes by installing fuel cell power supply systems to maintain safety systems in the event of a fire emergency.

* Alameda County: $5.4 million allocated for a project on Interstates 580, 680, 880 and 980 that will enhance pedestrian safety by installing accessible pedestrian signals systems and countdown timers and upgrading crosswalk markings. The project will reduce the number and severity of collisions.