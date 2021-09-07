Contra Costa health officials say COVID-19 deaths are up, pandemic could linger for years

"We are seeing the death numbers coming up," Tzvieli said. "That is why we are asking people to vaccinate. People dying from COVID is still a real thing -- we're still very concerned."

Tzvieli said the lowest number of deaths in the interim came the week that ended May 25 -- one death. But the delta variant has changed things.

"For the seven-day period that ended a week ago -- Aug. 31 -- 15 people in our county passed away from COVID," said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the medical director of the county health department. "Then this week, the period that ended today, for which we don't even have full data yet, some data will still trickle in -- we've had 20 COVID deaths for this past week."

COVID-19-related death rates in Contra Costa County are now higher than any time since March, and nearly all of the new county cases involve the delta variant of the virus, health officials told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Tzvieli said boosters will likely be available the week of Sept. 20, though the county is still waiting on official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first to be eligible will likely be elderly people in care homes and immunocompromised people, he said.

"And when we drive a car, sometimes we're getting low on gas or an electric charge, and we have to charge or add more gas. That's the same thing with our body and our immunity. Over time, our immunity runs a little low and that's when we need a booster."

"When you get in the car, you always put on your seatbelt," Tzvieli said. "And with COVID, it's the same thing. You wear a mask, which is like wearing a seatbelt to keep yourself safer. Cars also have airbags, right? And so with COVID we also social distance, that's like having an air bag, like another measure to protect yourself.

Though overall case numbers have gone down slightly in the past week, most new cases are coming from the eastern part of the county, where vaccination rates are the lowest. The health department has expanded testing and vaccination hours in the area.

"The surge that we're seeing from the delta variant is being fueled by people who are not vaccinated," Sawyer said. "You are 13 times more likely to end up in the hospital with COVID if you're unvaccinated -- that's based on our own data."

"This pandemic will last for years and we expect (there) will be additional surges and variants," Sawyer said. "CCHS is now preparing for a COVID-19 response for the next five to 10 years, so we do expect it to be around for that period of time."

Contra Costa health officials say COVID-19 deaths are up, pandemic could linger for years

'That is why we are asking people to vaccinate. People dying from COVID is still a real thing'