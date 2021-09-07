Hot, dry weather and poor fire conditions expected through end of 2021

Porter said that while "nobody has a crystal ball" to predict how many acres will burn in 2021, a recent three-month outlook from Cal Fire's weather forecasters showed consistently dry conditions, more wind events and additional fires.

"Some have turned to looking forward as if this is now fall, summer season is over," Porter said, referencing Labor Day weekend as the traditional but unofficial end of summer. "We're right smack in the middle of wildfire peak season."

With roughly 2 million acres already burned across California this year, the state is on pace with the number of acres burned at this time last year, according to Porter, who described the fires of the last two years as "the new reality."

State residents can also find information about how to prepare for wildfires and potential fire-related evacuations at https://www.readyforwildfire.org.

"We need everybody in California to keep their eyes open," Porter said. "See smoke -- call it in, don't expect somebody else already did. And if you get evacuation orders, get out so we can do our job of protecting lives, property and the environments."

State and federal officials advised residents to remain alert for potential fires in their area in the coming months and be ready to evacuate, if necessary.

Ghilarducci noted that residents who begin their own debris removal process without first checking with their county could make them ineligible for the state's cleanup services.

According to Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci, the debris removal program is also set to begin in the South Lake Tahoe areas affected by the Caldor Fire, which had burned more than 216,000 acres and was 49% contained, as of Tuesday.

Hazardous material and debris removal has already begun in counties affected by the Tamarack Fire, the Beckwourth Fire, the Dixie Fire, the Lava Fire, the Cash Fire and the River Fire.

State officials are also proceeding with hazardous waste and fire debris cleanup efforts via the California Office of Emergency Services' Consolidated Debris Removal Program, which coordinates with county governments to clean up fire debris for free.

Hot, dry weather and poor fire conditions expected through end of 2021

Cal Fire chief warns against complacency while still amid 'wildfire peak season'