San Ramon to host community workshop on city's general, housing and climate plans

The city of San Ramon is holding a virtual community engagement workshop Thursday (Sept. 9) to give the public a chance to comment on upcoming updates to the city's General Plan, Housing Element and Climate Action Plan.

The three documents serve as the city's guiding documents for the city's long-term plans for land-use, housing and climate policies.

Updating the plans is a two-year process. Thursday's workshop will be hosted by the city's planning services division. Planners will introduce participants to the project and offer them chances to give input.

The virtual meeting starts at 7 p.m. and can be seen at https://cityofsanramon.zoom.us/j/95760444767 (webinar ID: 957 6044 4767). Comments and questions can be submitted beforehand at [email protected]