Walnut Creek: Commission to decide if Planet Fitness comes to former Cost Plus World Market site

Planet Fitness wants to move into the prime downtown Walnut Creek space formerly occupied by Cost Plus World Market.

The fitness chain will go before the Walnut Creek Planning Commission on Thursday, asking for a conditional use permit to operate in the vacant 18,998-square-foot space at 1697 Mt. Diablo Blvd., in the Olympia Place shopping center.

The center would operate 24 hours a day which, according to a staff report for Thursday's meeting, "will therefore provide pedestrian activity beyond the typical retail business hours in the surrounding area, and will strengthen the vitality of the pedestrian retail district."

The center would be on the same block as Century Theaters and restaurants, retail, and other office uses. The attached garage provides approximately 615 parking stalls, shared by all tenants. The front entry to the club would be at the corner of Mt. Diablo Blvd. and S. California Blvd.

Staff is recommending the commission approve the conditional use permit. The planning commission meets virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 9) and can be seen on Zoom (meeting ID 897-7793-6260, password 066485.