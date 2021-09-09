San Ramon Valley Fire rescues calf from storm drain

San Ramon Valley Fire personnel successfully removed a calf trapped in a storm drain on Labor Day afternoon. The calf was stuck inside of an 18-inch-diameter pipe approximately 125 feet from the entrance.

Slideshow (Photo courtesy of SRVFPD) (Photo courtesy of SRVFPD) (Photo courtesy of SRVFPD) Previous Next

"Firefighters performed a 'confined space rescue' using special equipment/techniques to send a firefighter into the small pipe. It was 100 degrees during the rescue and fortunately the calf and its mother were successfully reunited. #CowReMOOOOVED," SRVFPD officials said on social media sharing photos and videos of the rescue effort.