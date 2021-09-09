News

San Ramon Valley Fire rescues calf from storm drain

by DanvilleSanRamon staff

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 9, 2021, 6:01 pm 0

San Ramon Valley Fire personnel successfully removed a calf trapped in a storm drain on Labor Day afternoon. The calf was stuck inside of an 18-inch-diameter pipe approximately 125 feet from the entrance.

"Firefighters performed a 'confined space rescue' using special equipment/techniques to send a firefighter into the small pipe. It was 100 degrees during the rescue and fortunately the calf and its mother were successfully reunited. #CowReMOOOOVED," SRVFPD officials said on social media sharing photos and videos of the rescue effort.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon Valley Fire rescues calf from storm drain

by DanvilleSanRamon staff /

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 9, 2021, 6:01 pm

San Ramon Valley Fire personnel successfully removed a calf trapped in a storm drain on Labor Day afternoon. The calf was stuck inside of an 18-inch-diameter pipe approximately 125 feet from the entrance.

"Firefighters performed a 'confined space rescue' using special equipment/techniques to send a firefighter into the small pipe. It was 100 degrees during the rescue and fortunately the calf and its mother were successfully reunited. #CowReMOOOOVED," SRVFPD officials said on social media sharing photos and videos of the rescue effort.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.