Feds to mandate large businesses to require vaccination or frequent tests

President Joe Biden has directed federal labor officials to draft a mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require them to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status or test for the virus at least once a week.
The mandate will apply to roughly 100 million workers, including those in the public sector as well as health care workers and workers contracting with the federal government.
Biden argued Thursday that the policy is part of his job as president "to protect all Americans" and that compelling eligible people to get vaccinated is "not about freedom or personal choice, it's about protecting yourself and those around you."
The requirement is one of the largest steps the federal government has taken to address the sect of Americans who remain resolutely unvaccinated.
California has yet to issue a similar mandate for much of the state's workers, but vaccination proof or frequent testing is already required for state employees as well as health care workers and K-12 teachers.
Local governments have gone even further, with several in the Bay Area requiring county employees to get vaccinated or they'll be fired.
San Francisco and Berkeley have also issued requirements that people provide proof of vaccination to dine at restaurants, work out at gyms and attend large events.
On Thursday, Biden pointed out that major businesses like United Airlines and Tyson Foods have already mandated vaccination or frequent testing for their employees across the country and that many vaccine holdouts have cited a lack of full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a reason for their hesitance.
With the two-dose Pfizer vaccine now fully approved by the FDA and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines likely to receive similar approval in the coming months, Biden argued that the time for waiting to get vaccinated is over.
"We've made vaccinations free, safe and convenient," he said. "The vaccine is FDA-approved. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and the refusal has cost all of us."
Nearly 82% of California residents age 12 and up have received at least one vaccine dose as of Friday, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Within the state, many of the greater Bay Area's counties have some of the highest vaccination rates in California. Both San Mateo and Marin counties have eclipsed 90% of their eligible populations receiving at least one vaccine dose.
Both counties are also on the cusp of reaching 90% of their respective eligible populations being fully vaccinated.
Comments
Wake up, America! If people are forced to surrender control of their own bodies in exchange for employment, then we are lost as a republic. Biden is not king & OSHA is not 1 of the 3 branches of our government.
Why do the vaccinated need protection from the unvaccinated?! If the vaccines are so effective, why is there talk of boosters every 6 months?
The vaccine approved is called Comirnity & is not even available yet. So the only shot available is the EUA version.
Studies from the most vaccinated nation in the world, Israel, show that those with natural immunity are 13 times more protected than the vaccinated.
The vaccine “test subjects” (us) are not being told the truth about actual COVID death numbers & side effects of the vaccines. MSM is owned by 6 corporations that are paid by big Pharmacy. Count the drug ads on every show on every station.
This is about billions of dollars for big Pharma & control of America by radical socialists.
If we surrender to this tyranny, it is only the beginning of what other freedoms will be gone.
Next we will be giving up private property
(the worst sin, according to the UN new world order) and anything else that is deemed anti climate change. It is already beginning as water restrictions & gas powered cars are slated for restrictions…in spite of the fact that Reservoirs are drained yearly to “protect” the smelt & coho salmon ( which is not effective) & people are going back to gas powered cars.
Our freedoms are being taken away one by one, so we must be vigilant to guard that with which we have been entrusted. Otherwise our children & grandchildren will be living in the subjugation of despots
& tyrants we only once read about, but never experienced.