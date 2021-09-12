Krolikowski among new upper admin hires for Livermore school district

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District is now three weeks into its 2021-22 in-person school year. In preparation ahead of the start of classes, the district welcomed several new staff members and bid farewell to some longtime employees.
At the Board of Education's Aug. 17 meeting, deputy superintendent Chris Van Schaack gave a presentation introducing the new district administrative changes as well as new individual school administrators.
At the district level, the community engagement, curriculum and special education departments saw significant transitions, including the retirements of former director of community engagement Philomena Rambo after 16 years with LVJUSD and former assistant director of curriculum Vicki Scudder after 53 years with the district.
Officials shared a video montage celebrating Scudder's tenure with the Livermore school system during the board meeting last month.
"She began her time in this district when Lyndon Johnson was president," Van Schaack noted in his remarks honoring Scudder. "She's been in a number of roles, she's done an extraordinary job. There's no way to sum up the impact she's had on the thousands of students who have been part of the district, her classes, her schools for so many years."
In addition to Scudder's retirement, officials told the Weekly that the curriculum department was restructured to include new roles and responsibilities in part after former director of curriculum Kevin Grier left to accept the position of superintendent of Loma Prieta School District. The changes include:
* Tracie Christmas, director of assessment and accountability. Christmas is new to LVJUSD this year. She previously worked as a regional director for AVID and was an elementary principal in Castro Valley before that.
* Chris Connor, director of elementary education. Connor is also new to LVJUSD this year and was previously principal of Walnut Grove Elementary School in Pleasanton.
* Jason Krolikowski, director of secondary education. Before joining LVJUSD, Krolikowski had a one-year stint with Palo Alto Unified School District as director of student services. Prior to that, he was the principal of San Ramon Valley High School in Danville for three years. Before San Ramon Valley High, Krolikowski was principal of Foothill High School in Pleasanton for four years.
* Carla Estrada-Hidalgo, coordinator of English language development and Title I. Before this promotion, Estrada-Hidalgo was principal of Vineyard Alternative/Adult Education School.
* Shari Johnston, coordinator of equity and early literacy. Johnston was formerly principal of Jackson Avenue Elementary.
Other district changes include the promotion of Michelle Dawson from communications specialist to coordinator of community engagement, following Rambo's retirement.
The district also welcomed Zandra Texeira as the new coordinator of special education. Texeira was previously assistant principal at Canyon Middle School in Castro Valley and prior to that she worked as a program supervisor of special education for the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.
