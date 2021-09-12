Krolikowski among new upper admin hires for Livermore school district

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District is now three weeks into its 2021-22 in-person school year. In preparation ahead of the start of classes, the district welcomed several new staff members and bid farewell to some longtime employees.

At the Board of Education's Aug. 17 meeting, deputy superintendent Chris Van Schaack gave a presentation introducing the new district administrative changes as well as new individual school administrators.

At the district level, the community engagement, curriculum and special education departments saw significant transitions, including the retirements of former director of community engagement Philomena Rambo after 16 years with LVJUSD and former assistant director of curriculum Vicki Scudder after 53 years with the district.

Officials shared a video montage celebrating Scudder's tenure with the Livermore school system during the board meeting last month.

"She began her time in this district when Lyndon Johnson was president," Van Schaack noted in his remarks honoring Scudder. "She's been in a number of roles, she's done an extraordinary job. There's no way to sum up the impact she's had on the thousands of students who have been part of the district, her classes, her schools for so many years."