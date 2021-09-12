News

Walnut Creek man presumed dead after trying to jump inlet along Oregon coast

Coast Guard suspends search on Thursday evening

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 12, 2021, 4:21 pm
A 67-year-old Walnut Creek man is missing and presumed dead after he tried to jump across a coastal inlet in central Oregon last week, authorities said.

About 2 p.m. Thursday, Steve Allen attempted to leap the Devil's Churn, according to a news release by the Oregon State Police. The scenic spot is located at Cape Perpetua, in Lincoln County, west of U.S. Highway 101 and south of Yachats.

The narrow inlet throws up large sprays of water as the tide comes in. Allen apparently fell into the water while trying to make the jump, according to state police. Fellow visitors tried to rescue him, but couldn't get him out of the water.

Rescue agencies that responded spotted Allen and said he appeared to be unresponsive before they lost sight of him, according to the state police.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies suspended their search about 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

